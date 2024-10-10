Ratan Naval Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, died on Wednesday at age 86 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, leaving behind a legacy of leadership in business and philanthropy.

Another noteworthy aspect of his life was his passion for aviation.

In February 2007, Ratan Tata embarked on a high-speed adventure that few get to experience. As recounted by NDTV, at that year's Aero India Show in Bengaluru, Tata, who was 69 at the time, was invited by US defence contractor Lockheed Martin to co-pilot an F-16 fighter jet.

The F-16 is a highly manoeuvrable, multi-role fighter jet known for its agility and speed. Built by the US, the single-engine aircraft is widely used by various air forces globally.

An avid aviator, Tata, who held licences to fly both jets and helicopters, eagerly accepted the chance to co-pilot the combat aircraft.

Under the guidance of a Lockheed Martin pilot, he reportedly took control of the plane during the half-hour flight. Flying as low as 500 feet, Tata's experience was described as "exhilarating."

Shortly after the flight, expressing his excitement to NDTV, Tata said, "You end up feeling very timid."

Tata described how the aircraft he was co-piloting went down to around "500 feet off the deck" and "flew around the topography". He added, "It's just unbelievable because you just climb over a hill and come down, turn on your side or turn over. It's just unbelievable."

"All of it was very exciting," Tata reportedly said, describing the experience.

The Lockheed Martin pilot, who accompanied Tata, also shared in the excitement. "He (Tata) was absolutely thrilled. The highlight was when we flew at low altitudes -- around 500 feet -- at 600 knots (1,110 kilometres per hour)," the pilot recounted, adding, "You get a real sense of how fast this aircraft can move."





Tata reportedly flew a 35-minute sortie on the F-16.

Upon landing, Tata was greeted by Lockheed Martin officials, who also presented him with a miniature F-16 replica. At the time, the American defence company was vying for a multi-billion-dollar contract for the Indian Air Force.

However, this wasn't Tata's only aviation feat during that week. The following day, he flew Boeing's F-18 Super Hornet, a larger American fighter jet.

Just 24 hours after co-piloting an F-16 jet, Tata took to the skies again, this time co-piloting the F-18 jet, for a one-hour flight from Yelahanka Air Force Station. A former US Navy pilot was in command of the flight.

"It was a terrific, terrific ride. I really enjoyed today's flight," he remarked, according to news agency PTI. "I flew it for a short while in the air, without performing many manoeuvres," Tata added, noting that he "truly" experienced the aircraft's performance at both high and low speeds.

Tata ended up flying two of the world's most advanced fighter jets back to back.

The F-18 Super Hornet is a twin-engine, carrier-based multirole fighter jet used extensively by the US Navy. It is designed for air-to-air combat as well as air-to-ground missions. Its ability to operate from aircraft carriers sets it apart from other jets of its generation.