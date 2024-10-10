With Ratan Tata's death, leadership focus turns to next generation of Tatas

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, died in Mumbai Wednesday night at the age of 86. The industrialist was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday for routine checkups related to age, but his condition worsened, and he was moved to the intensive care unit shortly before his death. The Tata Group officially confirmed his passing, following a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Harsh Goenka, head of RPG Group.

Who will succeed Ratan Tata?

Ratan Tata 's succession has long been a topic of interest, particularly since he had no children to inherit the Rs 3,800 crore business empire. The Tata Group has, however, established a clear succession plan. N Chandrasekaran was appointed Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the group, in 2017. Additionally, various members of the Tata family are stepping into leadership roles across different divisions, preparing for the future. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among the key figures is Noel Naval Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother, who is considered a potential successor. Noel Tata has been with the Tata Group for four decades and holds key roles, including Chairman of Trent, Tata International, Voltas, and Tata Investment Corporation, as well as Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company. He is also a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

Noel’s children—Leah, Maya, and Neville—are also rising within the company, carving out their own paths within the group.

A look at emerging leaders within Tata group

Leah Tata, the eldest child of Noel Tata, earned a Master’s degree in Marketing from IE Business School in Madrid. She joined the Tata Group in 2006, starting as an assistant sales manager at Taj Hotels Resorts & Palaces. Currently, she holds the position of vice-president at The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) after progressing through various roles within the company.

Her younger sister, Maya Tata, began her professional journey as an analyst at Tata Capital, the group’s leading financial services firm. Meanwhile, their brother, Neville Tata, embarked on his career at Trent, a retail company their father helped establish.

Neville Tata, 32, plays an active role in the family business, particularly in his leadership of Star Bazaar, a prominent hypermarket chain under Trent Limited. His marriage to Manasi Kirloskar, from the Toyota Kirloskar Group, adds another layer of industry ties, further cementing his position as a potential future leader within the Tata Group.

Ratan Tata’s legacy

Ratan Tata became Chairman of Tata Sons in 1991, succeeding his great-grandfather, who founded the group over a century ago. During his tenure, he spearheaded several significant initiatives, including the launch of Tata Teleservices in 1996 and taking Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) public in 2004.

Although he stepped down as Chairman in 2012, Tata retained the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus for several Tata companies, including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, and Tata Industries. He also continued to play a major role in philanthropy through his leadership of the Tata Trusts. His contributions to industry and society earned him India’s prestigious civilian awards, the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.