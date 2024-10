Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral of industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai on Thursday, news agency PTI reported today. Shah will pay respects to the mortal remains of Tata on behalf of the Government of India. Shah will visit Mumbai for the funeral as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits. In a message, Shah said he was deeply saddened by the demise of the "legendary industrialist and true nationalist".

In 1962, Ratan Tata joined the Tata group, after completing his bachelor's degree in architecture at Cornell University. He took on various positions within the organization before beginning a somewhat unremarkable period at the National Radio and Electronics Company in 1971. A decade later, he was appointed as the Chairman of Tata Industries. It was in this role that he first demonstrated his capabilities by reshaping the company into a strategic planning entity and an incubator for high-technology ventures. Tata held the position of chairman from 1991 to 2012, with a brief return as interim chairman in 2016. The company experienced significant expansion during his tenure. As a notable business figure and leader of Tata Sons, His calculated acquisitions and emphasis on innovation drove the Tata Group into unexplored markets, solidifying its global reputation. He was instrumental in several major international transactions. The company acquired Tetley in 2000, Corus in 2007, and Jaguar Land Rover in 2008. Under Ratan Tata's guidance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also ascended to international prominence. In 2008, Tata introduced the Tata Nano, with the objective of producing the world's least expensive automobile.