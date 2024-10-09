Top energy, commodity, infra companies see senior management churn

During the last one month, at least six senior executives working at top companies in the energy, commodity and capital goods spaces have tendered their resignations, disclosures show.

Talent firms agree that this is part of a larger rising trend of attrition at senior levels.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vedanta, Shree Cement, Adani Green Energy, Kalpataru Projects International and Sterling & Wilson Renewables reported one or more senior management exits to the stock exchanges in the last one month.

These exits involved personnel heading important functions such as finance, supply-chain, business divisions, strategy and logistics (see chart).