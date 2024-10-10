Ratan Tata stood as a tall mentor and guide for us all: CII President Puri





Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at the age of 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Offering condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President and Indian Tobacco Company (ITC) Chairman Sanjiv Puri called him a legend in the Indian industry and remembered the lessons he had learned from the veteran industrialist.

"His unwavering pursuit of excellence, a profound commitment to social responsibility, and a pioneering spirit that revolutionized the Indian corporate landscape elevated Indian industry to the global stage. I personally learnt a lot from him. His humility, integrity and compassionate values will be a beacon for future generations. He stood as a tall mentor and guide for all of us in Indian industry and inspired us to reach for the best. His invaluable legacy will inspire us for all times to come. My deepest condolences to his loved ones and the members of the Tata family," read a statement by the CII president.

Director General of CII Chandrajit Banerjee said that Tata was a "perfect example of a leader, nation-builder, philanthropist, and a global entrepreneur."

"Ratan Tata was indeed the perfect example of a leader, nation builder, philanthropist, a global entrepreneur and much more. His kind, soft and gracious nature in spite of his stature was inspirational and rare," read Banerjee's statement.

"His advice to us at CII was always insightful, demonstrated his belief in Indian business' ability, capabilities globally and most of all how Indian companies should play a meaningful role in the society to build a stronger nation," his statement added.

Ratan Tata was also a member of CII for almost twenty years, and also led the establishment of the India Business Trust for AIDS.

"With his innate passion for societal good, he led CII's establishment of the India Business Trust for AIDS which received high global acclaim. It was a great honour for CII that he accepted the first CII President's Award, a natural recipient given his extensive leadership of Indian industry in all areas. His leadership to Indian Industry to globalise, to be competitive and responsible would be remembered for ever," remembered Banerjee.

Additionally, former CII president and Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited R Dinesh said, "Mr Ratan Tata's demise is a huge loss for the nation, for Indian industry and for all society. His invaluable contributions to our country will stand forever in our memory and his legacy will resonate long into the future of Indian industry."

Another CII former president and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited, Sanjiv Bajaj paid his condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata.

"A leading light of India, Ratan Tata was known as much for his humility as his bold business strategies. Even in his advanced years, he continued to inspire and support young entrepreneurs! His spirit lives amongst the many he touched," said Sanjiv Bajaj.

Forbes Marshall Chairman Naushad Forbes remembered how he always looked at Tata for advice.

"Deeply mourn the loss of Ratan Tata, a colossus of global industry. With his deep thought, courageous investments and innovative ideas, he set new standards for Indian industry. A man of immense passion and commitment, his philanthropy set the example of giving back to society. For me personally, he was someone I always looked to for advice, which he freely shared, and the constant inspiration he provided. A great loss for the nation," said Forbes.

Ratan Tata was an institution in himself, not just India's leading and noblest business titan, Hinduja Group Chairman GP Hinduja said.