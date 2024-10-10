Ratan Tata stood as a tall mentor and guide for us all: CII President Puri

Offering condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President and Indian Tobacco Company (ITC) Chairman Sanjiv Puri called him a legend in the Indian industry and remembered the lessons he had learned from the veteran industrialist.
Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at the age of 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.
"His unwavering pursuit of excellence, a profound commitment to social responsibility, and a pioneering spirit that revolutionized the Indian corporate landscape elevated Indian industry to the global stage. I personally learnt a lot from him. His humility, integrity and compassionate values will be a beacon for future generations. He stood as a tall mentor and guide for all of us in Indian industry and inspired us to reach for the best. His invaluable legacy will inspire us for all times to come. My deepest condolences to his loved ones and the members of the Tata family," read a statement by the CII president.
Director General of CII Chandrajit Banerjee said that Tata was a "perfect example of a leader, nation-builder, philanthropist, and a global entrepreneur."
"Ratan Tata was indeed the perfect example of a leader, nation builder, philanthropist, a global entrepreneur and much more. His kind, soft and gracious nature in spite of his stature was inspirational and rare," read Banerjee's statement.
"His advice to us at CII was always insightful, demonstrated his belief in Indian business' ability, capabilities globally and most of all how Indian companies should play a meaningful role in the society to build a stronger nation," his statement added.
Ratan Tata was also a member of CII for almost twenty years, and also led the establishment of the India Business Trust for AIDS.
"With his innate passion for societal good, he led CII's establishment of the India Business Trust for AIDS which received high global acclaim. It was a great honour for CII that he accepted the first CII President's Award, a natural recipient given his extensive leadership of Indian industry in all areas. His leadership to Indian Industry to globalise, to be competitive and responsible would be remembered for ever," remembered Banerjee.
Additionally, former CII president and Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited R Dinesh said, "Mr Ratan Tata's demise is a huge loss for the nation, for Indian industry and for all society. His invaluable contributions to our country will stand forever in our memory and his legacy will resonate long into the future of Indian industry."
Another CII former president and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited, Sanjiv Bajaj paid his condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata.
"A leading light of India, Ratan Tata was known as much for his humility as his bold business strategies. Even in his advanced years, he continued to inspire and support young entrepreneurs! His spirit lives amongst the many he touched," said Sanjiv Bajaj.
Forbes Marshall Chairman Naushad Forbes remembered how he always looked at Tata for advice.
"Deeply mourn the loss of Ratan Tata, a colossus of global industry. With his deep thought, courageous investments and innovative ideas, he set new standards for Indian industry. A man of immense passion and commitment, his philanthropy set the example of giving back to society. For me personally, he was someone I always looked to for advice, which he freely shared, and the constant inspiration he provided. A great loss for the nation," said Forbes.
Ratan Tata was an institution in himself, not just India's leading and noblest business titan, Hinduja Group Chairman GP Hinduja said.
In his condolence message at the demise of the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Hinduja said Tata will always live on in the countless Indians whom he touched with his professional and philanthropic deeds.
"Ratan Tata was not just India's leading and noblest business titan; he was an institution in himself. Ratan added many enduring chapters to the Tata Legacy by taking it global," Hinduja said.
Stating that Tata truly represented India's aspirations, Hinduja said, "He will always live on in the countless Indians whom he touched with his professional and philanthropic deeds.
The President of over century-old Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ramkumar Shankar hailed the leadership of late Ratan Tata, ''Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata's leadership at the diversified conglomerate Tata Group set global benchmarks for ethical business and his legacy would continue to guide future generations,''.
In his condolence message, Shankar paid rich encomiums to Tata saying he is a visionary business leader whose legacy of integrity, innovation and philanthropy transformed Indian industry and uplifted countless lives.
Tata's unwavering commitment to progress and social good will forever inspire, Shankar said in a statement.
"His leadership at Tata Group set global benchmarks for ethical business, which we at the Chamber, strive to promote, and his quiet yet impactful philanthropy touched the hearts of millions. Tata's unwavering commitment to progress and social good will forever inspire us," he said.
"We extend our deepest condolences to his family and the Tata Group. His legacy will continue to guide future generations," he added.
Actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, director-screenwriter Kiran Rao, also paid their respects to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.
Speaking to the media, Aamir Khan expressed his sorrow and spoke on Tata's immense contribution to the country.
"It is a sad day for the country. The contribution of Ratan Tata to the country is priceless. We will all miss him a lot," the actor said.
Kiran Rao, while speaking to ANI, also shared her thoughts saying, "It is a sad day today. He was a very good person. It is really sad that he is no more. He has done a lot for the country."
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours. Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the lawns of south Mumbai's National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) from 10 am to 4 pm for the public to pay their respects, he said.
Among India's most respected and loved industrialists, Ratan Tata took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.
Ratan Tata was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then, he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.
Condolences have poured in from leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the last rituals of the veteran industrialist on behalf of the Government of India.
The mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, has been kept at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns for the public to pay last respects. As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm today.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid tributes to veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata on his demise and remembered him for his contribution to the development of India and said he was very much a part of India's liberalisation.
"...He not just grew a business empire but his contribution to the development of India and work for humanitarian causes and philanthropy...He was very much a part of India's liberalisation...He is somebody who will be missed. I have had the chance to meet several times...We spoke to them when they bid to acquire Air India...Ratan ji will not just continue to be regarded as a major contributor who fashioned the fabric of modern indian economy and development, he will continue to live on as a legend. Every time I learnt something when I met him...," said Hardeep Singh Puri.
Another Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the name 'Tata' is now synonymous with vision, leadership and unwavering commitment to nation-building.
"The whole nation is shocked after knowing that Ratan Tata is no more. The Tata group has played a pivotal role in helping the country to rebuild. The name 'Tata' is now synonymous with vision, leadership and unwavering commitment to nation-building...Ratan Tata was known for his simplicity...With the demise of Ratan Tata, Bharat Mata has lost her son who can't be forgotten so easily....," said Pralhad Joshi.
Offering condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Thursday termed the veteran industrialist as a "remarkable person" and his passing away is a national loss. Speaking to ANI, the minister who is in Vientiane for the ASEAN summits said that he used to work "quite closely" with the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and the outpouring on his death is people's feeling of respect and affection towards him.
"I first met him when I was a kind of middle-level in the government. We started the CEO forum with the United States. He was a natural choice as a person who was to lead it. So those years we used to work together quite closely, travel together to the US, and when the Americans came over, talk to them as well. And then I renewed my relationship, and I went to Singapore. Singapore always had a very special place for Ratan Tata, because I think, if my memory serves me right, he started his career there," Jaishankar said.
Tata's demise, he said, has evoked some serious emotions among people across a wide cross-section.