Amazon India faces backlash: How one man keeps winning contests for 10 yrs

Amazon India faces scrutiny as allegations arise that one individual, Chirag Gupta, has unfairly won multiple contests over a decade, raising questions about the integrity of its promotional system

Amazon
amazon(Photo: Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:48 PM IST
Amazon India has recently come under fire for allegations of rigging its promotional contests, all in favour of one individual: Chirag Gupta. This winner has sparked suspicion after repeatedly defying the odds by claiming victory in at least six different giveaways hosted by the e-commerce giant over the past decade.

In a world where giveaways are designed to reward chance, Chirag Gupta’s extraordinary streak of wins is raising eyebrows.

Amazon India regularly conducts giveaways and contests as part of its promotional efforts, offering participants the chance to win gift cards, gadgets, and other enticing rewards. While these contests attract thousands of hopefuls, the unusual occurrence of a single individual winning several different competitions has sparked allegations of favoritism against the e-commerce giant.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Amazon India had announced, “Congratulations to the winner of the #AmazonGreatIndianFestival #AppleMacBookAirM1 contest. Kindly DM us your details to claim the prize. @ChiragG14.”
 

Following this, Chirag Gupta’s series of contest victories came into the spotlight following a revelation by an X user with the handle ‘@Crypt0holicpoet’, who exposed the unusual pattern.
 
X user “@Crypt0holicpoet” responded to the post, saying, "Admin of @amazonIN is either biased or has connection with this winner. @amazon @AmitAgarwal take note."
 

He further said, “These admins are insiders. They choose winners from their friend circle and then take commission. I have been noticing it for 1 year. @amazon @AmazonHelp @AmitAgarwal.”
 
The post revealed that Chirag Gupta has been winning Amazon contests since 2014. Over the span of a decade, he has claimed various prizes, including a fashion hamper, a OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, a Rs 1,000 gift card, and several other rewards.

X user reactions

Following the post by user ‘@Crypt0holicpoet’, many users took to X to comment. One user wrote, “Damn bro. You did a great job by doing this. @amazonIN kindly see this. If you have to make only one person winner every time then please make it clear. We won't waste our energy and team. And give you reach.”
 
Another user commented, “Yes correct.. this guy seems to be connected to Amazon. Har baar ek insaan jeetta aaya hai! How? Unfair. Look at this @amazonIN. Thanks crypt0.”
Topics :AmazonAmazon IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

