Adani Airport Holdings teams up with Thales for cloud-based solutions

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd has partnered with IT major Thales to enhance passenger experience by deploying smart airport tech called Fly to Gate solution and the Airport Operation Control Centre (APOC) at all its managed airports in India. The move is aimed at promoting airport management and enhancing passenger experience securely, an official press statement stated.

Earlier, Thales was providing a 'Fly to Gate' solution, a biometric solution for DigiYatra , at seven AAHL-managed airports in India. Fly to Gate is a self-servicing solution that uses advanced biometrics and identity management to create a digital Identity token of the passengers to streamline airport operations, Thales explained. The process eliminates the need for pre-enrolled passengers to show relevant documents at each checkpoint and reduces passengers processing time up to 30 per cent, it said.

DigiYatra uses facial recognition technology to digitally validate passengers’ identity at airports. However, there have been concerns around user data privacy on the platform.

The end-to-end APOC solution is a cloud-based digital platform that aims to centralise overall airport management, security, and passenger experience. It uses operational data from airport subsystems, processes it with artificial intelligence and analytics to identify resource shortages. The company assured that APOC complies with standards of privacy. “The solution which will be deployed soon, will anticipate, and reduce unplanned resource shortages, hence increasing predictability and global efficiency,” Thales said.

Supporting India’s aviation growth

On the deal, Thales India Director Ashish Saraf expressed the company's commitment to supporting India's goal of becoming the world's largest aviation market by 2047.

“We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Limited to bring innovative technology solutions to revolutionise airport operations and the passenger experience in India. Our Fly to Gate biometric solution for DigiYatra and the smart Airport Operation Control Centre (APOC) will enable AAHL to streamline operations and also ensure a secure and simplified journey for millions of passengers….,” he said.