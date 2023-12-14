Home / Companies / News / RBI asks Religare to submit fresh application for stake transfer of RHDFCL

RBI asks Religare to submit fresh application for stake transfer of RHDFCL

Religare Enterprises entered into an agreement on April 5 with Religare Finvest Ltd and Religare Housing Development Finance for acquisition of entire 87.5 per cent equity stake of RHDFCL held by RFL

Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Religare Enterprises.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Reserve Bank of India has rejected Religare Enterprises' proposal to buy 87.5 per cent stake in Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (RHDFCL), a subsidiary company of Religare Finvest Ltd., and asked it to submit a fresh application.

Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Religare Enterprises.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Religare Enterprises entered into a Share Purchase Agreement on April 5 with Religare Finvest Limited and Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited for acquisition of entire 87.5 per cent equity stake of RHDFCL held by RFL, Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has returned the application made by RHDFCL for prior approval with an advice to submit a fresh one with complete information, it said.

In pursuance of the Share Purchase Agreement, RHDFCL would submit the application in due course, it added.

RFL was put under the Corrective Action Plan Framework by the RBI in January 2018 due to corporate governance issues.

In March 2023, RFL completed the One Time Settlement (OTS) of its secured and unsecured debt with its 16 lenders by payment of Rs 2,178 crore. Post OTS, the outstanding unsettled unsecured debt is Rs 330 crore (secured debt is nil) as of March 31, 2023.

However, RFL is still placed under RBI's Corrective Action Plan.

Also Read

Religare Ent sinks 7% as Burman family makes open offer for 26% stake

Sebi issues demand notices to 11 entities in Religare Enterprises case

Kedaara Capital backs decision made on ESOPs issued to Religare Chairperson

Burmans write to Sebi seeking probe into Religare share sale by chairperson

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

Dr Reddy's becomes 1st Indian pharma firm on Dow Jones Sustainability index

China's Country Garden prevents worsening of debt crisis with payment

Slice of success: Have Zomato, Swiggy finally figured out the right recipe?

Amazon won't have to pay $273 million in back taxes after winning EU case

Kia India eyes 10% growth in sales volume next year: MD & CEO Tae-Jin Park

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaReligare EnterprisesReligare

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on Thursday

Main conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chief

Here to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister

Next Story