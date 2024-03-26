Home / Companies / News / RBI imposes Rs 59.90 lakh fine on Nashik's Janalaxmi Cooperative Bank

RBI imposes Rs 59.90 lakh fine on Nashik's Janalaxmi Cooperative Bank

The bank was served with a show cause notice, after which the penalty was imposed in exercise of powers under the sections of the Banking Regulation Act, an official statement said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 10:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 59.90 lakh on Nashik-based Janalaxmi Cooperative Bank for non-compliance with regulations.

The Reserve Bank found out that the bank had failed to constitute a board of management within the extended timeline granted by RBI, sanctioned credit facilities to its nominal members in excess of the prescribed limit, and, opened/renewed term deposits at interest rates higher than those offered by the State Bank of India for the same tenor.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bank was served with a show cause notice, after which the penalty was imposed in exercise of powers under the sections of the Banking Regulation Act, an official statement said.

The central bank also imposed a penalty of Rs 28.30 lakh on Solapur Janata Sahakari Bank for appointing a member on its board of management who did not satisfy the 'fit and proper' criteria and failure to reconstitute the panel within the specified time and contravention of Supervisory Action Framework by the lender by sanctioning fresh loans carrying risk weights of more than 100 per cent in FY22.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Chikkamagaluru District Cooperative Central Bank, Karnataka for delay in reporting of frauds to National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The RBI said it has also imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 25,000 on The Dindigul Urban Co-operative Bank from Tamil Nadu for sanction of loans to nominal members in excess of the prescribed ceiling.

Also Read

Shah launches NUCFDC, sets target to establish urban co-op bank in all town

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

WCopEF aims to create 500 campus cooperatives in universities across India

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

Centre will give all help to Maha's cooperative sector: Minister Verma

ED attaches Rs 124 crore worth assets in probe against Religare Finvest

Wipro GE Healthcare: Scaling local, going global with Rs 8K cr investment

India needs to double electronics manufacturing: Tata Electronics chairman

AWS, Nilekani's EkStep collaborate for innovation in digital public infra

Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals eyes 100 facilities: Chairman

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBINashikcooperative banks

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story