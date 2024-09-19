RBI lifts restrictions imposed on IIFL Finance's gold loan business

Non-bank lender IIFL Finance on Thursday informed the exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has removed the restrictions imposed on its gold loan business.
The regulator had imposed curbs on the company for sanctioning or disbursing gold loans in March this year, citing supervisory concerns.
In its exchange filing, the company said that “RBI's decision to lift restrictions is effective immediately and allows the company to resume sanctioning, disbursal, assignment, securitisation, and sale of gold loans in compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.”
On March 4, 2024, the RBI imposed restrictions on IIFL Finance after observing deviations in assaying and certifying purity and net weight of gold at the time of sanctioning loans and at the time of auction. The central bank also found breaches in the loan-to-value ratio, significant disbursements and collections of loan amounts in cash far in excess of the statutory limit, non-adherence to the standard auction process, and lack of transparency in charges on customers.
In April 2024, IIFL Finance informed the exchanges about the commencement of a special audit by the RBI.
IIFL Finance is one of the top two non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in the gold loan business. According to the investor presentation, as of June 30, 2024, gold loan AUM accounted for nearly 72 per cent of the company’s business at Rs 14,727 crore. It had dropped 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 37 per cent sequentially from March 30, 2024.
Gold loans are provided through its 2,775 branches across 25 states and 4 Union territories to salaried, self-employed, and the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) customer segments.