Home / Companies / News / REC Ltd net profit grows 33% to Rs 4,079 crore in March quarter

REC Ltd net profit grows 33% to Rs 4,079 crore in March quarter

The company's total income during the fourth quarter rose to Rs 12,706.66 crore from Rs 10,254.63 crore in the year-ago period

REC Ltd, under the Ministry of Power, is a non-banking finance company focusing on power sector financing and development across India. (Photo: PIB)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 2:57 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned REC Ltd on Tuesday posted a 33 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,079.09 crore during the March quarter on account of higher income.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 3,065.37 crore during the January-March quarter preceding FY 2022-23, REC said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's total income during the fourth quarter rose to Rs 12,706.66 crore from Rs 10,254.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were Rs 7,477.18 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 6,353.40 crore.

For the entire FY24, the company's net profit was Rs 14,145.46 crore, up from Rs 11,166.98 crore in FY23.

The income also rose to Rs 47,571.23 crore in FY24 compared to Rs 39,520.16 crore a year earlier.

REC Ltd, under the Ministry of Power, is a non-banking finance company focusing on power sector financing and development across India.

Also Read

Reliance Industries sells REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA for $22 million

REC Ltd, RVNL sign Rs 35,000 crore MoU to finance infrastructure projects

REC board approves third interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share for 2023-24

REC Q3 profit up 13.5% at Rs 3,308 cr, income rises to Rs Rs 12,071 cr

REC, Bank of Baroda sign MoU to finance power, infra and logistics projects

Sterlite Power bags Rs 2500 cr worth orders in Q4; FY24 wins surge 35% YoY

Go First's lenders consider liquidation after court order on planes

AstraZeneca's Covishield causes rare blood clot disorder TTS: What is it?

Q4FY24: Indian Oil, REC, Havells India among 56 firms to post results today

Why the failed delivery of Rs 187 ice cream, cost Swiggy more than Rs 5,000

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :powerMinistry of PowerPower finance

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story