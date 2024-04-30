Q4FY24: Indian Oil, REC, Havells India among 56 firms to post results today

As many as 56 companies will on Tuesday announce their results for the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24). Indian Oil, REC, Havells India, Adani Energy, Adani Total Gas, and Jindal Hotels are in this list.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, told the Mint newspaper the domestic market has had subdued earnings, particularly in the information technology, sector. He spoke about the potential impact of the upcoming United States (US) Federal Reserve policy and US nonfarm payroll data on global markets.

Indian companies’ results are expected to provide insights into various industries revenue growth and future prospects.

Investors are advised to keep a close watch on the stocks of these companies, as their performance over the quarter is likely to influence market dynamics. From major tech players to established consumer brands, the upcoming disclosures will paint a picture of the broader economic landscape.

List of companies to post Q4 FY24 results on April 30

Indian Oil Corporation

REC

Adani Energy Solutions

Havells India

Adani Total Gas

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

Indus Towers

Central Bank of India

Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care

Exide Industries

Sona BLW Precision Forgings

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company

Vedant Fashions

Five-Star Business Finance

Castrol India

Indiamart Intermesh

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

IFCI

Newgen Software Technologies

Gravita India

Symphony

Jayaswal Neco Industries

Shilchar Technologies

Neogen Chemicals

Filatex India

RPG Life Sciences

Fino Payments Bank

Foseco India

Geojit Financial Services

Bharat Wire Ropes

Ador Welding

Navkar Corporation

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries

De Nora India

Basilic Fly Studio

Mold Tek Technologies

International Travel House

Cybertech Systems and Software

Essen Speciality Films

NDL Ventures

India Gelatine and Chemicals

Tips Films

Bombay Oxygen Investments Limited

DB (International) Stock Brokers

Loyal Equipments

Jindal Hotels

Teesta Agro Industries

RR Metalmakers India

Vertex Securities

Vivanza Biosciences

ISF

Regency Fincorp

FGP

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions

Indra Industries

Stanpacks India