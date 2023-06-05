Home / Companies / News / Refex Group commits to plant 100,000 trees across TN in next few years

Refex Group commits to plant 100,000 trees across TN in next few years

Nearly 2,000 tree saplings were planted as part of launching the initiative in the city today, a company statement said

Press Trust of India Chennai
Refex Group commits to plant 100,000 trees across TN in next few years

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Diversified business conglomerate Refex Group, which is engaged in refrigerant gases, ash, and coal handling, has pledged to plant one lakh trees across Tamil Nadu over the next few years under its 'Trees for Life' initiative, the company said on Monday.

Commemorating 'World Environment Day' being observed on June 5 every year, the group has committed towards planting 10,000 trees this year, in partnership with the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Nearly 2,000 tree saplings were planted as part of launching the initiative in the city today, a company statement said.

"By using resources in a responsible and efficient manner, we can help conserve them for our future generations. In addition to infusing sustainable practices into our operations, our sustainability strategies also aim to arrest climate change and lead to ecosystem restoration. The 'Trees for Life' project is one such initiative," Refex Group Managing Director Anil Jain said.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin planted the tree saplings as part of inaugurating the initiative in the presence of Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet

Thennarasu replaces Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as Tamil Nadu Finance minister

Veranda RACE expands reach through partnerships with Talent Academy

PVR INOX announces opening of new 7-screen multiplex in Bengaluru

Go First insolvency: NCLT issues notice in plea by Jackson Aviation

Daimler enters pre-owned market with launch of 'BharatBenz Certified'

Gaurs Group sets up 15 MW solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh at Rs 80 cr

Topics :afforestationTreesTamil Nadu

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story