Home / Companies / News / PVR INOX announces opening of new 7-screen multiplex in Bengaluru

PVR INOX announces opening of new 7-screen multiplex in Bengaluru

PVR INOX, the premium cinema exhibitor in India, on Monday announced the opening of its new 7-screen multiplex at Global Mall, Mysore Road in Bengaluru

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
PVR INOX announces opening of new 7-screen multiplex in Bengaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

PVR INOX, the premium cinema exhibitor in India, on Monday announced the opening of its new 7-screen multiplex at Global Mall, Mysore Road in Bengaluru.

The opening marks the sixth multisensory 4DX auditorium in Bengaluru and will augment PVR INOX presence in the city with 24 properties and 146 screens, PVR INOX said in a statement.

With the opening, PVR INOX strengthens its presence in Karnataka with 189 screens in 34 properties and consolidates its foothold in South India with 530 screens in 95 properties, it added.

The cinema hall is housed in Global Mall located next to Nayandahalli Metro Station and has a seating capacity of 1,189 with last row recliners.

The multiplex is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical solutions including the SP4K next-generation laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp and bright images.

Furthermore, the audios feature advanced Dolby Atmos audio and Next-Gen 3D technology for an immersive experience, it added.

Also Read

PVR-INOX merger should get done by Feb next year: Director Siddharth Jain

Multiplex operator PVR shares decline nearly 4% after downgrade

PVR expands its footprints in North, opens at third location in Faridabad

PVR Pictures renamed as PVR INOX Pictures after merger with Inox Leisure

PVR swings to Q3 profit of Rs 16.15 cr on strong movie runs, revenue up 53%

Go First insolvency: NCLT issues notice in plea by Jackson Aviation

Daimler enters pre-owned market with launch of 'BharatBenz Certified'

Gaurs Group sets up 15 MW solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh at Rs 80 cr

SBI Cards and Payment Services to raise Rs 3,000 crore through NCDs

Suzlon Group crosses 20 GW installed wind mills capacity worldwide

Topics :PVRcinemasBengaluru

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story