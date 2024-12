India's Reliance Industries said on Friday it has bought a 74% stake in Navi Mumbai IIA (NMIIA) for 16.28 billion rupees ($192 million).

NMIIA operates an industrial area located in Mumbai, India's financial hub and the capital of the western state of Maharashtra.

The remaining 26% stake in NMIIA is held by the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra, Reliance said in an exchange filing.