After Zomato, Swiggy taps live events ticketing space with Scenes

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has launched a new offering on its app, Swiggy Scenes, enabling it to tap into the events and ticketing space. It will compete with players such as BookMyShow, TicketNew, and SkillBox. Swiggy has introduced this new feature under its ‘Dineout’ offering, allowing users to book parties, events, and live music at Swiggy’s partner restaurants. A company spokesperson declined to comment on this development. The online entertainment ticketing space is expected to witness the emergence of new players and increased competition. Swiggy’s rival Zomato is also doubling down on its going-out business in the ongoing financial year, having acquired Paytm's events and ticketing business in August for Rs 2,048 crore.

Mumbai-based BookMyShow reported a 43 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its scale, driven mainly by nearly twofold growth in its live events segment. The firm posted operating revenue of Rs 1,397 crore and a net profit of Rs 109 crore in FY24.

The India Event and Exhibition Market size is estimated at $5.23 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $7.80 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.31 per cent during the forecast period (2024-2029), according to industry sources.

Swiggy on Wednesday introduced ‘One BLCK’, an invite-only premium membership designed to provide the ‘highest level of convenience and service’. This service is priced at Rs 299 for three months for select users.

The platform aims to leverage and expand its subscription offerings through this new membership. Since the launch of Swiggy One in 2021, around 80 per cent of its members use two or more services on the platform, spending three times more than non-members, the company said. Swiggy aims to further enhance customer experience and drive growth with One BLCK by targeting premium users with tailored services.