Indus Towers to acquire 26 pc stake in JSW Green Energy Eight for Rs 38 cr

JSW energy
JSW Green Energy Eight was incorporated in October 2024. | Image: X@JSWEnergy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 8:07 PM IST
Telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers on Friday said it will acquire a 26 per cent stake in JSW Green Energy Eight for Rs 38.03 crore to procure renewable energy from a solar PV plant.

Indus Towers will receive 130 MW of renewable energy from a solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant, according to a regulatory filing.

"...the Company, on December 12, 2024, has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement with JSW Green Energy Eight Limited, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), for the procurement of renewable energy from Solar PV plant, under Captive mode.

"In connection with this, the Company will also enter into an agreement for a proposed investment of approximately Rs 38.03 crore, through the subscription to equity shares of the SPV..." it said.

JSW Green Energy Eight was incorporated in October 2024 to build, develop, own, generate, supply, accumulate, transmit, distribute, store, purchase, and sell electrical power or any other energy by using conventional and/or non-conventional methods.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

