Reliance partners with UK's Mothercare to strengthen presence in South Asia

Mothercare formed a joint venture with Reliance Brands Holding UK, strengthening its presence in the South Asian region, and said it refinanced its existing debt facilities with Gordon Brothers.

Reliance Brands, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, acquired a 51 per cent stake in the JV that owns the Mothercare brand and related intellectual property in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Bangladesh for 16 million pounds ($21 million), with Mothercare retaining the remaining 49 per cent.

Earlier in September, Reliance partnered with Israeli innerwear maker Delta Galil as part of its expansion in India's apparel market, aiming to double its retail business within the next three to four years.