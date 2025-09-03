Home / Companies / News / Reliance plans to raise $2 billion through asset-backed securities

Reliance plans to raise $2 billion through asset-backed securities

For the asset backed deal, the securities will be issued by a trust and backed by a pool of loans tied to the conglomerate's infrastructure and telecom divisions, the people said

reliance, reliance industries
In India, securitization deals generally take two forms: asset-backed securities, known locally as pass-through certificates, and direct assignments. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Saikat Das, Divya Patil and Chien Mi Wong
 
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group is ramping up borrowing with a fresh yen loan and plans to raise about 180 billion rupees ($2 billion) through asset-backed securities, according to people familiar with the matter. The asset backed deal could be one of the largest such deals in India this year. 
For the asset backed deal, the securities will be issued by a trust and backed by a pool of loans tied to the conglomerate’s infrastructure and telecom divisions, the people said, adding that the securities could mature in three to five years. Barclays Plc is arranging the deal, the people said. 
Separately, Reliance Industries Ltd. is raising about ¥92 billion ($619 million) through a loan from a group of Japanese banks including Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, according to people familiar with the matter. The loan is being syndicated to the wider market, they said. 
Spokespeople at Reliance and Barclays didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment outside of business hours. 
In India, securitization deals generally take two forms: asset-backed securities, known locally as pass-through certificates, and direct assignments. Though a small market, securitization volume in the country is set to touch a record high of more than 2.5 trillion rupees in the year ending March, according to a June note from ICRA, an affiliate of Moody’s Ratings.  
The sale is being arranged as Ambani’s Reliance Industries — India’s most valuable company and the operator of the world’s largest refining complex — has been caught in the crosshairs of discord between the US and India, where President Donald Trump has attacked the South Asian nation for buying Russian oil. 
Reliance’s PTC deal will also give investors an opportunity to own top-rated asset-backed securities in a market where issuance is largely dominated by shadow lenders, which are non-bank financial firms. The transaction is set to be completed by mid-September, the people said. 
--With assistance from P R Sanjai.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explained: How Google kept Chrome after its biggest antitrust showdown

Urban Company sets price band at ₹98-103 per share for ₹1,900 cr IPO

­OpenAI plans to add safeguards to ChatGPT for teens, others in distress

Small cars remain base, but SUVs can't be ignored: Maruti MD Takeuchi

SBI sets Sep 5 as record date to exercise call option on Tier-II bonds

Topics :Reliance Industriesfinance sector

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story