Reliance Power, R-Infra reconstitute boards with four new directors

Reliance Group companies Reliance Power Limited (R-Power) and Reliance Infrastructure Limited (R-Infra) have reconstituted their boards by elevating four senior officials of the companies to the board of directors.

The newly appointed board members of R-Power include Ashok Pal, chief financial officer (CFO) of R-Power; Sachin Mohapatra, whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Sasan Power Limited; and Harmanjit Singh Nagi, president of corporate development at R-Power. Mohapatra and Nagi have been appointed as additional directors, while Pal has been promoted to executive director.

Additionally, Partha Sarma, president of group corporate development, has been appointed as an additional director of R-Infra.

As per a statement released by R-Power, “the aim of the board restructuring exercise is to ensure it is led by a dynamic and young team, in alignment with the Reliance Group’s Vision 2030 Growth Strategy.”