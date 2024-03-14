Reliance to buy Paramount's entire 13.01% stake in Viacom18 for $517 mn

India's Reliance Industries has agreed to buy Paramount Global's entire 13.01 per cent stake in local entertainment network Viacom 18 Media for about $517 million (Rs 4,286 crore), the U.S. company said in a regulatory filing.

Viacom18 is majority-owned by Reliance and has 40 television channels, including Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV.

Paramount said it will continue to licence its content to Viacom18 after the closing of the deal. It already streams its content through Reliance's JioCinema.

The transaction is also subject to the completion of Reliance's previously announced merger with Walt Disney for their India TV and streaming media assets.