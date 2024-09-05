Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Reliance to invest Rs 3,900 crore in FMCG arm to boost market position

Reliance to invest Rs 3,900 crore in FMCG arm to boost market position

Reliance plans to invest Rs 3,900 crore in its fast-moving consumer goods division, aiming to capture a larger share of the Indian FMCG sector, projected to exceed $1.4 trillion by 2027

reliance
Reliance’s FMCG division, operating under brand names like ‘Smart Bazaar,’ is part of its broader retail segment.
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries is planning to invest up to Rs 3,900 crore into its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) division to strengthen its position against major players such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Coca-Cola, and Adani Wilmar, The Economic Times reported on Thursday.

On July 24, the board of Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) unanimously approved special resolutions to raise capital for "business operations" during an extraordinary general meeting.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Reliance’s FMCG division, operating under brand names like ‘Smart Bazaar,’ is part of its broader retail segment, which also includes electronics, fashion, and connectivity products.

Reliance plans to double its value by 2027

The expansion plans are part of Reliance's broader strategy to double its value by 2027, the year when the company celebrates its 50th anniversary. Ambani had announced this goal during the annual general meeting held on August 31.

During the meeting, the company reported that its retail segment logged a gross revenue of $36.8 billion in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), marking a 17.8 per cent increase from the previous year. Overall, Reliance Industries achieved a record consolidated revenue of Rs 10,00,122 crore ($119.9 billion) in FY24, Ambani said.

More From This Section

Britannia in talks to acquire Kishlay Foods to expand presence in Northeast

Beauty brand Nykaa sues former top official for contract breach, poaching

Prestige Estates raises Rs 5,000 crore by selling equity shares via QIP

IndiGo becomes 1st Indian carrier to adopt RNP AR for ops in Kathmandu

Capital Group's arm sells 5% stake in IT firm Mastek for Rs 475 crore

Indian FMCG market to surpass $1.4 trillion by 2027

Reliance has been strengthening its retail sector presence through acquisitions and partnerships. Notably, it acquired the defunct Campa Cola brand in 2022 for approximately Rs 22 crore. The company is also focusing on the confectionery sector, having acquired Ravalgon and Lotus Chocolates. Additionally, Reliance Consumer has forged a partnership with Sri Lanka-based Maliban Biscuit.

Reliance’s retail store network has grown to 18,836 locations, with total retail space expanding to 79.1 million sq. ft., reflecting a 20.6 per cent year-on-year increase, according to its latest integrated annual report.

The extensive expansion bid is part of the company’s strategy to capitalise on the Indian FMCG market, which is projected to surpass $1.4 trillion by 2027.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reliance Industries wins bid for govt incentives to make EV batteries

Newly merged Star India-Viacom18 to boast cash reserves of over Rs 19K cr

Reliance announces green energy-powered data centres for AI in Jamnagar

'Not in the business of hoarding wealth': Mukesh Ambani addresses 47th AGM

Sebi ban on Anil Ambani, and his Reliance Group's many troubles: A timeline

Topics :Reliance Groupretail marketFMCG companiesFMCG sectorBS Web ReportsReliance Industries

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story