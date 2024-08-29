Reliance announces green energy-powered data centres for AI in Jamnagar

“This will make AI applications in India more affordable than anywhere else, making AI accessible to all,” he added.



As part of the ‘AI everywhere for everyone’ vision, Ambani announced Jio ‘AI-Cloud Welcome’ offer for Jio users, in which customers will be offered 100 GB of free cloud storage. The offer will be rolled out during the festival of Deepavali.



Jamnagar holds special significance for the Ambani family as the place where Mukesh Ambani’s father, Dhirubhai Ambani, began their business. It is also the birthplace of Kokilaben Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s mother.



During the address, Ambani also shared Reliance’s plans to transform Jamnagar into the “energy capital of the world.” He said that by 2025, Jamnagar will be at the heart of Reliance’s New Energy business as he referred to the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Manufacturing Complex. The company plans to invest Rs 75,000 crore to create one of the largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities, which will be spread over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar.



At the event, Ambani hailed India as a driving force in global trade and said that Reliance was committed to national interests. We are not in the business of hoarding wealth but creating wealth and energy security for India, he said.