Reliance announces green energy-powered data centres for AI in Jamnagar

During the Reliance AGM, Mukesh Ambani said that under Reliance Jio's 'AI everywhere for everyone' vision is aimed offering AI and related services to Indians at affordable rates

Mukesh Ambani, reliance
Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani addresses the 47th annual general meeting, in Mumbai, Thursday, Aug.29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 5:23 PM IST
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced that the company will make efforts to ‘democratise’ artificial intelligence (AI) by building AI-ready data centres in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.
 
During his address at the 47th annual general meeting (AGM), Ambani said that under Reliance’s telecom arm Jio’s ‘AI everywhere for everyone’ vision, the company plans to offer AI and related services to Indians at affordable prices.

“To achieve this, we are laying the groundwork for a truly national AI infrastructure. We plan to establish gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, powered entirely by Reliance’s green energy, reflecting our commitment to sustainability…,” Ambani said.
 
“This will make AI applications in India more affordable than anywhere else, making AI accessible to all,” he added.
 
As part of the ‘AI everywhere for everyone’ vision, Ambani announced Jio ‘AI-Cloud Welcome’ offer for Jio users, in which customers will be offered 100 GB of free cloud storage. The offer will be rolled out during the festival of Deepavali.
 

Jamnagar holds special significance for the Ambani family as the place where Mukesh Ambani’s father, Dhirubhai Ambani, began their business. It is also the birthplace of Kokilaben Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s mother.
 
During the address, Ambani also shared Reliance’s plans to transform Jamnagar into the “energy capital of the world.” He said that by 2025, Jamnagar will be at the heart of Reliance’s New Energy business as he referred to the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Manufacturing Complex. The company plans to invest Rs 75,000 crore to create one of the largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities, which will be spread over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar.
 
At the event, Ambani hailed India as a driving force in global trade and said that Reliance was committed to national interests. We are not in the business of hoarding wealth but creating wealth and energy security for India, he said.

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

