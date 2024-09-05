Beauty brand Nykaa sues former top official for contract breach, poaching

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nykaa has sued its ex-chief business officer Gopal Asthana, now at Tata Cliq, for breaching confidentiality and poaching former employees. Nykaa is seeking over Rs 20 crore in damages from Asthana

Nykaa has not named Tata Digital in the petition.
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Beauty and fashion major Nykaa has sued its former Chief Business Officer Gopal Asthana, now associated with Tata Cliq, for alleged breach of confidentiality and attempting to harm Nykaa's business, The Economic Times reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Nykaa alleged that he contacted former Nykaa employees, encouraging them to join Tata Cliq. Some of these employees have switched jobs over the past year.

Currently, Asthana heads Tata Cliq, the digital fashion business of the Tata Group. He was inducted into the company in July last year and has over 20 years of experience in the retail sector.

According to Asthana’s LinkedIn profile, he has previously worked with Future Group and Shoppers Stop, where he spent over 21 years. He was with Nykaa for more than three-and-a-half years, starting in November 2019.

In its lawsuit, Falguni Nayar-led Nykaa has sought a refund of approximately Rs 19 crore for employee stock options used by Asthana and an additional Rs 5 crore. On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court issued an interim order prohibiting Asthana from recruiting Nykaa executives for Tata Cliq.

Results of Nykaa and Tata Cliq

In the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Nykaa’s consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) increased by 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,321 crore, driven by a 28 per cent rise in beauty sales and steady fashion performance, the company said. Its revenue from operations grew 23 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,746 crore, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) reached Rs 96 crore.

On the other hand, Tata Cliq generated a revenue of Rs 78.5 crore in FY23, according to Tata Sons’ annual report.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

