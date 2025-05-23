Reliance to double investments in Northeast to Rs 75,000 cr: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries (RIL) will more than double its investments in Northeast India to Rs 75,000 crore in five years, said Mukesh Ambani, the group’s chairman and managing director, on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Rising NorthEast Investors Summit 2025 in New Delhi, Ambani laid out a six-point investment plan in digital infrastructure, clean energy, retail, health care and sports.

"Reliance has invested around Rs 30,000 crore in the region in the past 40 years. In the next five years, we will more than double our investments, with our target at Rs 75,000 crore," said Ambani, adding that the plan is expected to generate more than 2.5 million direct and indirect jobs.

Reliance Jio plans to double its 5G subscriber base from 5 million and bring AI capabilities to schools, hospitals and businesses in the eight northeastern states.

Reliance Retail will scale up procurement of agricultural staples and local artisan products, and it will establish consumer good factories in the region.

RIL will set up 350 compressed biogas plants, converting the region’s “vast wasteland into wealth-land,” said Ambani.

Reliance Foundation, the group’s philanthropic arm, will strengthen its support for cancer care and genomic research with new facilities in Manipur, Mizoram, and Assam.

"To begin with, we have established a 150-bed comprehensive cancer hospital in Manipur. We are collaborating with Mizoram University on care of breast cancer using genomic data. In Guwahati, we have built an advanced molecular diagnostics and research lab, it will be among the largest in India," said Ambani.

RIL also plans to establish Olympic training centres in the eight states to harness the region’s sporting talent