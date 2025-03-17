Religare commissions governance review of company and subsidiaries

Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) on Monday notified the exchanges that its board has commissioned a governance review of REL and its subsidiaries—Religare Finvest and Religare Housing Development Finance. Additionally, the board has decided to approach the new promoters, the Burman Group, for immediate funding support to sustain the company’s operations, as a fund flow review indicated a cash flow gap over the next few months.

REL’s board has engaged law firm Trilegal and Grant Thornton Bharat LLP to conduct the governance review of the company and its subsidiaries.

“The objective is to review past operating practices, suggest improvements around systems and controls for future implementation, and identify any potential instances of misconduct by certain current and/or former employees of the aforementioned companies,” REL said in the exchange notification.

Further, REL stated in the exchange notification that its board has reviewed the company’s fund flow position and observed a cash flow gap over the next few months.

“After examining various options, the board has unanimously decided to approach the new promoters, the Burman Group, for immediate funding support to sustain the company’s operations,” the company said.

Additionally, to address funding requirements, the board has recommended a short-term inter-corporate loan from the promoter group or its associate entities as the best-suited option, given the tight timeline for the requirement.

The Burman family, founders and controlling stakeholders of consumer goods conglomerate Dabur India, gained control of financial services provider Religare in February after a 17-month takeover battle. Under former executive chairperson Rashmi Saluja, Religare had attempted to block the Burmans from increasing their stake in the company. However, Saluja was removed from the board in February after her reappointment was unsuccessful.