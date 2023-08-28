RIL AGM 2023 LIVE updates: Mukesh Ambani to address shareholders at 2 pm

Reliance Industries Limited is conducting its 46th annual general meeting in Mumbai today. The company's AGM is one of the biggest corporate events in India. Just like the RIL's last AGMs, investors are expecting some major announcements.
Ambani's once-a-year speech to investors — similar to Warren Buffett's annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders — has over time evolved into a highly anticipated pageant when the tycoon announces grand new initiatives.
RIL's 46th annual general meeting takes more significance in the backdrop of the listing of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL). The bourses have not received the stock well. Since its listing on August 21, it has fallen over 20 per cent. BSE has also twice postponed its plans to remove JFSL from key indices to September 1.
The event will remain online this year, sticking to the virtual form that became the norm during the Covid-19 pandemic. That, to a certain extent, is emblematic of the dramatic transformation Reliance has undergone from an energy giant to a conglomerate that is becoming increasingly present in the digital lives of Indian consumers.
RIL AGM 2023: Yousta and Reliance Retail's focus on Gen Z fashion
RIL AGM: Last week, the Reliance Retail also announced the launch of its youth-focused fashion retail format, Yousta, with the opening of its first store in Hyderabad's Sarath City Mall.
With contemporary tech-enabled store layouts, Yousta offers high-fashion at affordable prices targeted at young consumers. All products, for instance, are priced below Rs 999, with a majority priced below Rs 499.
Yousta has partnered with a non-profit for customers to donate old clothes at stores and allow them to be used for community programs. It can also be accessed online through Ajio and JioMart.
10:30 AM
RIL AGM: Isha Ambani, Reliance Retail's listing plans and investment by QIA
RIL AGM: Another announcement to watch out for in Reliance's AGM today will be about the IPO plans of its retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. It is led by Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani.
Last year, the company announced that Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will invest Rs 8,278 crore ($1 billion) in it for a 0.99 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis.
In 2020, RRVL had raised Rs 47,265 crore from top global investors, including Silver Lake, GIC, PIF, KKR, Mubadala, General Atlantic, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, TPG for a 10.09 per cent stake at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 trillion.
Further, reports stated that the company may sell another 8-10 per cent of its stake before going ahead with the IPO.
10:15 AM
RIL AGM 2023: Reliance aiming to expand 5G coverage through Jio AirFiber
RIL AGM: In its 2022-23 annual report, Reliance stated that it is aiming to expand the 5G coverage to encompass 100 million households through Jio AirFiber. This innovative technology provides a wireless fiber-like experience by utilizing the 5G spectrum footprint along with specially crafted customer premise equipment.
9:59 AM
RIL AGM 2023: First meeting after listing of Jio Financial Services Ltd
RIL AGM: This is the first annual general meeting of the company after the listing of Jio Financial Services Ltd on August 21. Since the listing, the share price of the company has fallen from Rs 265 to Rs 219.3 apiece.
BSE has also postponed the removal of the stock from key indices till September 1.
On Monday, however, the share price of the stock was up 3.32 per cent and was trading at Rs 219.3 apiece on BSE.
9:50 AM
RIL AGM 2023: Key announcements to watch out for in Mukesh Ambani's address
RIL AGM: Some key announcements related to the listing of its retail business, Reliance Retail, may also be announced. Other announcements, like plans for further value creation and expansion of 5G under Reliance Jio, will also be worth noting.
Ambani may also provide information on its integrated renewable energy power projects. In RIL's annual report released on August 6, Ambani emphasised the need to address climate change and the steps Reliance is taking towards sustainability and clean energy.
Among other proposals, RIL's shareholders will consider and approve the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2023.
The shareholders will also vote to re-appoint Ambani as the managing director of the firm for another five years, up to April 18, 2029. He will complete his current term on April 19, 2024.
9:43 AM
Reliance AGM: Where and how to watch Reliance's 46th annual general meeting
RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani will address the shareholders via videoconferencing at 2 pm. The live streaming for Reliance's 46th annual general meeting can be watched at https://jiomeet.jio.com/meetingportal/rilagm/joinmeeting.
The shareholders can join the AGM after 1:30 pm. It will be telecasted on the company's official YouTube channel also.
For more details on how and where to watch read here
9:40 AM
RIL AGM 2023 LIVE updates: Mukesh Ambani to address shareholders at 2 pm
Reliance Industries Limited is conducting its 46th annual general meeting in Mumbai today. The company's AGM is one of the biggest corporate events in India. Just like the RIL's last AGMs, investors are expecting some major announcements.
Ambani's once-a-year speech to investors — similar to Warren Buffett's annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders — has over time evolved into a highly anticipated pageant when the tycoon announces grand new initiatives.
RIL's 46th annual general meeting takes more significance in the backdrop of the listing of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL). The bourses have not received the stock well. Since its listing on August 21, it has fallen over 20 per cent. BSE has also twice postponed its plans to remove JFSL from key indices to September 1.
The event will remain online this year, sticking to the virtual form that became the norm during the Covid-19 pandemic. That, to a certain extent, is emblematic of the dramatic transformation Reliance has undergone from an energy giant to a conglomerate that is becoming increasingly present in the digital lives of Indian consumers.