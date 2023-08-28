RIL AGM 2023 LIVE updates: Mukesh Ambani to address shareholders at 2 pm

Reliance Industries Limited is conducting its 46th annual general meeting in Mumbai today. The company's AGM is one of the biggest corporate events in India. Just like the RIL's last AGMs, investors are expecting some major announcements.

Ambani's once-a-year speech to investors — similar to Warren Buffett's annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders — has over time evolved into a highly anticipated pageant when the tycoon announces grand new initiatives.

RIL's 46th annual general meeting takes more significance in the backdrop of the listing of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL). The bourses have not received the stock well. Since its listing on August 21, it has fallen over 20 per cent. BSE has also twice postponed its plans to remove JFSL from key indices to September 1.

The event will remain online this year, sticking to the virtual form that became the norm during the Covid-19 pandemic. That, to a certain extent, is emblematic of the dramatic transformation Reliance has undergone from an energy giant to a conglomerate that is becoming increasingly present in the digital lives of Indian consumers.