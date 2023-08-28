Home / Companies / News / RIL AGM 2023 LIVE updates: Mukesh Ambani to address shareholders at 2 pm
LiveNew Update

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE updates: Mukesh Ambani to address shareholders at 2 pm

RIL AGM: From Mukesh Ambani's address to major announcements, check all the live updates and news related to Reliance's 46th annual general meeting here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mukesh Ambani (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 11:01 AM IST
Reliance Industries Limited is conducting its 46th annual general meeting in Mumbai today. The company's AGM is one of the biggest corporate events in India. Just like the RIL's last AGMs, investors are expecting some major announcements. 
Key Events

11:01 AM Aug 23

RIL AGM 2023: Key announcements on new energy business expected

10:54 AM Aug 23

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Key takeaways from last year's annual general meeting

10:35 AM Aug 23

RIL AGM 2023: Yousta and Reliance Retail's focus on Gen Z fashion

10:30 AM Aug 23

RIL AGM: Isha Ambani, Reliance Retail's listing plans and investment by QIA

10:15 AM Aug 23

RIL AGM 2023: Reliance aiming to expand 5G coverage through Jio AirFiber

9:59 AM Aug 23

RIL AGM 2023: First meeting after listing of Jio Financial Services Ltd

9:50 AM Aug 23

RIL AGM 2023: Key announcements to watch out for in Mukesh Ambani's address

9:43 AM Aug 23

Reliance AGM: Where and how to watch Reliance's 46th annual general meeting

9:40 AM Aug 23

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE updates: Mukesh Ambani to address shareholders at 2 pm

11:01 AM

RIL AGM 2023: Key announcements on new energy business expected

RIL AGM: Last year, RIL had committed to $10 billion of investment in the new energy business over the next three years. It also set a target of becoming net carbon zero by 2035.
 
So, investors can expect an update on the progress of various projects in new energy business. This will include commissioning timelines and the estimated earning potential of these projects.

10:54 AM

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Key takeaways from last year's annual general meeting

In RIL AGM 2022, Ambani made several noteworthy announcements. Here are some of those:
  1. Launch of Jio 5G in metro cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai on Diwali. Its further plan is to cover the entire nation in 18 months till December 2023.
  2. Launch of JioAirFibre for fibre-like data speed without wires.
  3. Announcement of its new FMCG business under Reliance Retail. Tie-up with Meta to launch JioMart on WhatsApp.
  4. Investment of Rs 75,000 crore in oil-to-chemicals business in next three years.
  5. A 100 GW Solar PV cell and module manufacturing facility at Jamnagar to start production by 2024.
10:35 AM

RIL AGM 2023: Yousta and Reliance Retail's focus on Gen Z fashion

RIL AGM: Last week, the Reliance Retail also announced the launch of its youth-focused fashion retail format, Yousta, with the opening of its first store in Hyderabad's Sarath City Mall.
 
With contemporary tech-enabled store layouts, Yousta offers high-fashion at affordable prices targeted at young consumers. All products, for instance, are priced below Rs 999, with a majority priced below Rs 499.
 
Yousta has partnered with a non-profit for customers to donate old clothes at stores and allow them to be used for community programs. It can also be accessed online through Ajio and JioMart.

10:30 AM

RIL AGM: Isha Ambani, Reliance Retail's listing plans and investment by QIA

RIL AGM: Another announcement to watch out for in Reliance's AGM today will be about the IPO plans of its retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. It is led by Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. 
 
Last year, the company announced that Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will invest Rs 8,278 crore ($1 billion) in it for a 0.99 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis.
 
In 2020, RRVL had raised Rs 47,265 crore from top global investors, including Silver Lake, GIC, PIF, KKR, Mubadala, General Atlantic, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, TPG for a 10.09 per cent stake at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 trillion. 
 
Further, reports stated that the company may sell another 8-10 per cent of its stake before going ahead with the IPO.

10:15 AM

RIL AGM 2023: Reliance aiming to expand 5G coverage through Jio AirFiber

RIL AGM: In its 2022-23 annual report, Reliance stated that it is aiming to expand the 5G coverage to encompass 100 million households through Jio AirFiber.  This innovative technology provides a wireless fiber-like experience by utilizing the 5G spectrum footprint along with specially crafted customer premise equipment.

9:59 AM

RIL AGM 2023: First meeting after listing of Jio Financial Services Ltd

RIL AGM: This is the first annual general meeting of the company after the listing of Jio Financial Services Ltd on August 21. Since the listing, the share price of the company has fallen from Rs 265 to Rs 219.3 apiece. 
 
BSE has also postponed the removal of the stock from key indices till September 1. 
 
On Monday, however, the share price of the stock was up 3.32 per cent and was trading at Rs 219.3 apiece on BSE. 

9:50 AM

RIL AGM 2023: Key announcements to watch out for in Mukesh Ambani's address

RIL AGM: Some key announcements related to the listing of its retail business, Reliance Retail, may also be announced. Other announcements, like plans for further value creation and expansion of 5G under Reliance Jio, will also be worth noting.
 
Ambani may also provide information on its integrated renewable energy power projects. In RIL's annual report released on August 6, Ambani emphasised the need to address climate change and the steps Reliance is taking towards sustainability and clean energy.
 
Among other proposals, RIL's shareholders will consider and approve the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2023.
 
The shareholders will also vote to re-appoint Ambani as the managing director of the firm for another five years, up to April 18, 2029. He will complete his current term on April 19, 2024.

9:43 AM

Reliance AGM: Where and how to watch Reliance's 46th annual general meeting

RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani will address the shareholders via videoconferencing at 2 pm. The live streaming for Reliance's 46th annual general meeting can be watched at https://jiomeet.jio.com/meetingportal/rilagm/joinmeeting. 

The shareholders can join the AGM after 1:30 pm. It will be telecasted on the company's official YouTube channel also. 

9:40 AM

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE updates: Mukesh Ambani to address shareholders at 2 pm

Reliance Industries Limited is conducting its 46th annual general meeting in Mumbai today. The company's AGM is one of the biggest corporate events in India. Just like the RIL's last AGMs, investors are expecting some major announcements. 
 
Ambani's once-a-year speech to investors — similar to Warren Buffett's annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders — has over time evolved into a highly anticipated pageant when the tycoon announces grand new initiatives.
 
RIL's 46th annual general meeting takes more significance in the backdrop of the listing of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL). The bourses have not received the stock well. Since its listing on August 21, it has fallen over 20 per cent. BSE has also twice postponed its plans to remove JFSL from key indices to September 1. 
 
The event will remain online this year, sticking to the virtual form that became the norm during the Covid-19 pandemic. That, to a certain extent, is emblematic of the dramatic transformation Reliance has undergone from an energy giant to a conglomerate that is becoming increasingly present in the digital lives of Indian consumers.

Topics :Reliance IndustriesReliance JioMukesh AmbaniReliance RetailReliance GroupJio Financial ServicesIsha AmbaniReliance Jio InfocommJio networkReliance Jio IPORIL AGMAnnual General MeetingsReliance EnergyBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 9:29 AM IST

