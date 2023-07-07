Rooter ties up with Reliance Jio to telecast gaming, esports content

Online game streaming and esports content platform, Rooter, has integrated with the Jio Set-Top Box (JioSTB) to stream curated, high-quality gaming and esports content. It has become the first app in this category to feature on the JioStore ecosystem.

To access the app on the home TVs, Jio Set-Top Box subscribers will be able to download Rooter directly from the JioStore.

This is expected to help the company tap into the subscribers of Jio Fiber. The JioSTB is available for free with JioFiber, and since its launch in September last year, is believed to have cornered 50 per cent of India’s home broadband market.

As of January 2023, the average daily user engagement for the Jio Set-Top Box stood at more than six hours.

"As one of India’s fastest-growing broadband services, JioFiber has captured a significant share of the domestic home broadband market and is driving data and content consumption across the country," said Dipesh Agarwal, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), Rooter.

"Our goal, at Rooter, is to drive India's nascent gaming revolution as the de-facto game streaming and esports platform."

Rooter currently has over one million creators, including top esports teams and gaming content creators who share their content in 10+ Indian languages with the platform's over 60 million users.