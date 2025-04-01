Home / Companies / News / Royal Enfield reports 34% jump in total sales at 101,021 units in March

Exports grew by 36 per cent at 12,971 units, as compared to 9,507 units in the year-ago month

Royal Enfield
Domestic sales in FY25 was at 9,02,757 units, as against 8,34,795 units in FY24, a growth of 8 per cent. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Mid-size motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Tuesday reported a 34 per cent jump in total sales at 1,01,021 units in March, as compared to 75,551 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 88,050 units last month, as against 66,044 units in March 2024, up 33 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Exports grew by 36 per cent at 12,971 units, as compared to 9,507 units in the year-ago month.

In the fiscal 2024-25, the company said it posted its highest-ever annual sales crossing the 10 lakh units mark.

The company's total sales in FY25 was at 10,09,900 units, as against 9,12,732 units in FY24, up 11 per cent, it said.

Domestic sales in FY25 was at 9,02,757 units, as against 8,34,795 units in FY24, a growth of 8 per cent.

Exports grew by 37 per cent at 1,07,143 units in FY25, from 77,937 units in FY24, the company said.

"This year has been nothing short of extraordinary for Royal Enfield. Crossing the 1 million annual sales milestone, our highest ever, is a testament to how far we've come," Royal Enfield Chief Executive Officer and Eicher Motors Managing Director B Govindarajan said.

He further said, "From a time when 50,000 motorcycles a year felt like a big win to now setting new global benchmarks in the mid-size segment, our journey has been incredible."  On the global front, the company continues its expansion. The launch of Thailand assembly plant and entry into Bangladesh mark important steps in strengthening international presence, Govindarajan added.

Topics :Royal EnfieldMotorcyclesIndian Motorcycle

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

