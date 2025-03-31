Renault to acquire Nissan Motor's 51% stake in Indian manufacturing JV

French major Renault Group and Nissan have entered into a deal through which the former will acquire the Japanese automaker’s 51 per cent stake in Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL), a joint venture manufacturing unit in Chennai between the two companies, in which Renault already holds the remaining 49 per cent. This is part of the turnaround strategy by Nissan.

The companies refused to divulge details about the size of the deal. Nissan will continue to use RNAIPL as a sourcing hub for India and exports in the coming years, including the new Nissan Magnite. This transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, and its completion is expected by the end of the first half of FY25. Nissan later clarified that it has no plans to exit the Indian market.

“We remain committed to the Indian market, delivering vehicles tailored to local consumer needs while ensuring top-notch sales and service for our existing and future customers. India will remain a hub for our research and development, digital, and other knowledge services. Our plans for new SUVs in the Indian market remain intact, and we will continue our vehicle exports to other markets under the ‘One Car, One World’ business strategy for India," said Ivan Espinosa, president and chief executive officer of Nissan.

“We are guaranteeing the same efficiency we had with 51 per cent in the unit. The turnaround is to ensure that our break-even in terms of sales is profitable. We have no other way to reduce our fixed costs and adjust,” said Frank Torres, divisional vice-president of the AMIEO region business transformation and president of Nissan India. The company said it has already secured capacities for its future models and is also exploring options for contract manufacturing with other players. “There are no restrictions; we can explore any of the possibilities in India,” he added.

“We are here to stay. We are already in the process of investing 700 million euros. We want to launch new models in the next two years. Our exports are also growing significantly,” he added when asked about whether the company has plans to exit India.

This comes at a time when Nissan produced 99,000 units at the plant in FY24 — 28,000 for the domestic market and 71,000 for exports. Despite moving out of the joint venture, the company has lined up an ambitious target of clocking 100,000 units each in exports and the domestic market by 2026, riding on the five new models it is planning to launch. For these launches and dealership expansions, it had already announced an investment of 700 million euros, out of which around 80 per cent has already been made. Torres clarified that the deal will have no impact on the jobs of around 4,958 permanent employees and around 1,600 contract workers at the unit.

“As a long-time partner of Nissan within the Alliance and as its main shareholder, Renault Group has a strong interest in seeing Nissan turn around its performance as quickly as possible. Pragmatism and a business-oriented mindset were at the core of our discussions to identify the most effective ways of supporting their recovery plan while developing value-creating business opportunities for Renault Group,” said Luca de Meo, chief executive officer of Renault Group.

Also Read

Interestingly, Renault Group and Nissan will continue to jointly operate Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India (RNTBCI), in which Nissan will retain its 49 per cent stake and Renault Group its 51 per cent. As part of its “2027 International Game Plan,” Renault Group will accelerate its development in India. The RNAIPL plant in Chennai benefits from a competitive supplier ecosystem and has a 400,000-unit production capacity. It currently hosts the CMF-A and CMF-A+ platforms and is expected to offer strong opportunities for further developments with the launch of the CMF-B platform next year, starting with four new models.

In November last year, Nissan had announced its turnaround plan by cutting 9,000 jobs and one-fifth of global capacity, and had also cut its profit forecast by 70 per cent due to worsening sales in China and the United States. Though talks happened between Honda and Nissan for a $60 billion merger, it fell apart in February due to disagreements over terms, particularly concerning Renault’s stake in Nissan.