Godrej Properties sells 275 flats for over Rs 2,000 crore in Noida project

The project is spread over 6.46 acre, comprising luxury residential apartments of varied configurations

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. Image: X@GodrejProp
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:02 AM IST
Godrej Properties Ltd has sold 275 homes for more than Rs 2,000 crore in its new housing project at Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company informed that it had launched a luxury project 'Godrej Riverine' in Sector 44, Noida, last month.

Godrej Properties said it has "sold over 275 homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore at the launch of its luxury project, Godrej Riverine."  The project is spread over 6.46 acre, comprising luxury residential apartments of varied configurations.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "Noida is a key market for us, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence in the region in the years ahead."  Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

