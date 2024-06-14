Royalty payments grow faster than sales since pandemic, shows data

Companies are paying more royalties in relation to sales than they did before the pandemic.

Firms’ expenses under royalties, technical know-how, and similar fees increased at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5 per cent between 2018-19 (FY19) and 2022-23. There has been a 9.9 per cent increase in sales.

The data for a large sample of companies is available till FY23. Many are yet to provide financial details for FY24. The gap was narrower over a similar period ended FY19.