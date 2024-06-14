The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not force mergers of urban co-operative banks (UCBs), said Satish Marathe, founder member of Sahakar Bharati and member of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) central board.

“The RBI is not going to force mergers between UCBs. The Reserve Bank is not going to ask for mergers. It is not their policy. It is not going to happen,” said Marathe.

Marathe, speaking at the conference organised by Maharashtra Economic Development Council (MEDC), highlighted the need for UCBs to chart a course correction strategy aimed at becoming financially sound and well-managed banks.

“The UCBs are today fully integrated with the mainstream banking and financial ecosystem. Hence, neither government nor regulator would anytime like to have any of the segments of the financial ecosystem be weak, which can cause disruptions. It is, therefore, all the more necessary for the UCB sector to improve its working by implementing regulatory guidelines,” Marathe said.

According to him, UCBs historically catered to the financial needs of the lower and middle-income groups, small businesses, and the self-employed category. However, they have started to come under stress as the size and exposure started to rise, with non-performing assets (NPAs) and losses also rising.

He outlined areas where the UCBs can improve and emerge as a strong financial sector.

To emerge as a strong financial sector, Marathe stated that these lenders must adopt good governance practices along with transparency and adequate disclosures in their operations. The lenders should strengthen their oversight on every aspect of operations through a robust internal audit system, he said.

On the board of UCBs, Marathe said, “The sector should wholeheartedly accept the time-tested principle of separation of ownership and management. The board, led by the chairman, and the management, led by the chief executive officer, have to evolve a system to work in harmony for the larger good of all stakeholders.”

The UCBs should also nurture a culture of compliance at all levels.

The UCBs need to remain well capitalised at all times and raise capital at regular intervals because the banks lack sufficient risk capital.

He also noted the need for UCBs to work on technological upgradation and a stronger cyber security policy, and allocate adequate funds for the same. “We need to invest in technology. As the sector gets competitive, technological adoption also becomes necessary,” said Marathe.

He said it is important for the UCBs to be able to attract qualified and experienced professionals to undertake daily operations. The sector is not able to attract talented human resources and retain them.