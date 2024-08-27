Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / SaaS startup Finarkein announces raising $4.75 mn in pre-series A round

SaaS startup Finarkein announces raising $4.75 mn in pre-series A round

Company's technology allows enterprises to co-create data products on India's digital public infrastructure

dollars
Finarkein said that its platform has in the last 18 months emerged as the leading enabler for more than 50 enterprises to publish and consume data on DPIs | Representative image
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Finarkein has raised $4.75 million in a pre-series A round led by Nexus Venture Partners, said the business-to-business software as a service company on Tuesday.

The round also saw participation from existing investors IIFL’s Fintech Fund and Eximius Ventures, and angels like Uni’s Nitin Gupta and Ashika Group’s Chirag Jain.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Finarkein’s data and workflow orchestration platform allows enterprises to co-create data products on India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) like the account aggregator (AA) ecosystem and Open Network for Digital Commerce’s (ONDC) financial services.

Finarkein said that its platform has in the last 18 months emerged as the leading enabler for more than 50 enterprises to publish and consume data on DPIs.

“India’s approach to digital infrastructure has been unique wherein a lot of value is directly passed onto end consumers. DPIs like the account aggregator are only accelerating this, and at Finarkein we’re glad to be a part of this movement from day zero and scale it further,” said Nikhil Kurhe, co-founder and chief executive officer of Finarkein.

Anand Datta, partner at Nexus Venture Partners, said: “At Nexus, we partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs to build category defining companies, and in Finarkein, we see just that, India’s first and leading data and DPI infra company.”

More From This Section

BigBasket embraces quick commerce, set to rival Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy

Indian power firms owed over $1 bn by Bangladesh amid financial turmoil

Nasscom announces SAP Labs India MD Sindhu Gangadharan as chairperson

Vedanta sets Rs 30,000 cr war chest to pursue further deleveraging, growth

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 5,000 crore via 10-year infra bonds at 7.3%


India needs the financial services sector to “grow multifold” and help it become a $7 trillion economy by 2030, said Finarkein. DPIs like the account aggregator ecosystem, Unified Payments Interface and ONDC will make financial services cheaper while helping innovation and distribution.

Finarkein was conceptualised in 2019 in response to the Reserve Bank of India’s master circular outlining the account aggregator framework and how it would democratise access to financial data for regulated entities. More than 40 million Indians have used Finarkein’s embedded data products to securely grant consent and share data via licensed non-banking financial companies AAs.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI to launch Unified Lending Interface to transform lending space: Das

Flipkart-backed super.money aims to be among top five on UPI leaderboard

Fintech major PhonePe introduces 'credit line on UPI' on its platform

Premium

Small UPI players show promise even as larger ones continue to dominate

Premium

Well-regulated, mkt-based mechanism necessary for UPI MDR: Sharath Bulusu

Topics :UPIRBIFintech

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story