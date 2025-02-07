Samsung Sriperumbudur unit sees second labour dispute in five months

There seems to be no end to the woes of the Samsung Electronics unit in Sriperumbudur, nearly 50 km from Chennai, as the unit is witnessing its second labour dispute in the last five months. According to sources, around 500 workers were holding a sit-in protest on the premises of the plant on Friday, demanding withdrawal of suspension of three employees.

This comes after employees returned to work on October 17 last year, following a 37-day strike that started on the September 19. The plant is crucial for Samsung as it contributes to around 20-30 per cent of its $12 billion revenue in India, by manufacturing televisions, colour monitors, refrigerators, and washing machines.

However, a company source said that though around 500 of the 1,800 employees were part of the protest, the operations of the unit were not affected, as the company deployed contract workers to fill the gap. The company added that the suspended employees will be subject to appropriate disciplinary action following a formal inquiry and that they have been suspended to protect the work environment and other workers.

“The union is having only one demand. That is withdrawal of the disciplinary actions taken against its members,” said E Muthukumar, president, Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU), and secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in Kancheepuram. Interestingly, on January 27, the Tamil Nadu labour department had registered the SIWU under the Trade Unions Act, 1926, making it the country’s first Samsung workers’ union.

According to the union, the current move by the management goes against the deal in October that barred any retaliatory action against the workers. Interestingly, the striking workers were provided with free food at the cafeteria inside, said a source. “We had a couple of rounds of discussions with the management and government officials. They are not ready to withdraw the actions taken against our union members. We will not stop the strike until retaliatory actions against employees are stopped,” said A Jenitan, a senior CITU leader from the area.

According to another company source, the differences between the union and the management widened after a group of employees tried to barge into a senior official’s room on January 31 this year. “Samsung does not condone any unlawful actions by workers that disrupt industrial peace at the workplace. The company has filed official complaints with the relevant authorities against certain workers who have violated this policy. They will be subject to appropriate disciplinary action following a formal enquiry. This legitimate measure was taken in accordance with all applicable Indian laws,” a company statement said.

Despite the illegal action by some, most of our workers remain dedicated to ensuring that normal business operations continue, the statement further said. “We continue to make efforts towards a collective agreement with our workers to resolve the issues, and for this, we remain open to a dialogue facilitated by the government. We have not forced any worker to either join the workers' committee or leave the union. Claims by the union contrary to the above are false and misleading,” the statement added.