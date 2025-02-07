Half of Rs 3 trn investment MoU with Maharashtra to happen in Vidarbha: JSW

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jindal highlighted that of the Rs 3 trillion investment the group committed to Maharashtra through the recent memorandum of understanding

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal, in an address at the Invest Vidarbha 2025 event in Nagpur on Friday, noted that the region will play an important role in JSW’s planned investments, including in steel.
 
Jindal highlighted that of the Rs 3 trillion investment the group committed to Maharashtra through the recent memorandum of understanding (MoU), half would be directed towards the Vidarbha region.
 
He reiterated his confidence in Vidarbha as India’s next major industrial hub. The planned Rs 1.5 trillion investment includes Rs 1 trillion for a 25 million tonnes steel plant at Gadchiroli, Rs 11,000 crore towards solar wafer, cell, and module manufacturing, and Rs 25,000 crore for a 50 GWh cell manufacturing plant, both in Butibori.
 
Jindal noted that the Rs 1 trillion investment for the planned steel unit will be made in phases over seven to eight years.
First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

