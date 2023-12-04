Home / Companies / News / SAT raps Sebi for 'lackadaisical approach' in Kirloskar Industries matter

SAT raps Sebi for 'lackadaisical approach' in Kirloskar Industries matter

Tribunal asks market regulator to pay Rs 5 lakh for delay in complying with its order

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to pay a cost of ₹5 lakh for a ‘lackadaisical approach’ in a matter related to Atul and Rahul Kirloskar of Kirloskar Industries.

In spite of SAT quashing a Sebi order on both in October 2022, their holdings in Kirloskar Industries were not defrosted by the National Securities Depository (NSDL).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Sebi had submitted that it had sent an email in December 2022 directing NSDL to comply with the SAT order, but NSDL contended that they were unable to comply as the PAN numbers were not given. Further, NSDL wrote an email to Sebi in March 2023 seeking directions, which met with no response from the market regulator. Countering it, Sebi submitted that the email was sent to the wrong person.

“...we find that a blame game has started between Sebi and NSDL. Both the entities are blaming each other for non-compliance of SAT order,” noted Justice Tarun Agarwala.

Due to the non-compliance of the SAT order, the holdings of Atul and Rahul Kirloskar remained frozen for over a year even after getting relief from the tribunal.

“There is apathy on the part of Sebi in not taking follow-up action,” said the order, adding that ‘all hell broke loose’ when the Kirloskar brothers filed applications in the tribunal on November 1, following which the shares were defrosted on November 3.

“This by itself speaks volumes of the functioning of Sebi in reacting to matters at the last moment,” said the tribunal.

The tribunal added that in the event Sebi finds that the fault lay with NSDL, it will be open to them to take appropriate remedial measures against NSDL.

Also Read

Kirloskar Brothers Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 321% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Kirloskar Industries Q2 result: Net profit at Rs 91 cr; revenue down 11%

Punit Goenka appeals before SAT for relief from Sebi's Aug 14 order

SAT rejects Zee Entertainment promoters' appeal against Sebi order

SEBI report: Number of appeals filed in SAT rose to record 1,192 in FY23

BCCI seeks Byju's insolvency at NCLT over default in payment of Rs 158 cr

Adani group adds Rs 73,000 crore in mcap as investors lap up shares

Centre says over 106,000 companies voluntarily exited in last five years

JCB India foresees double digit growth in 2024 sales: CEO & MD Shetty

COP28: Adani Green Energy to invest $22 billion toward India's 2030 goal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBISATKirloskar Brothers

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story