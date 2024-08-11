Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Sebi vs Hindenburg: No relationship between Dhaval Buch, Blackstone's REITS

Sebi vs Hindenburg: No relationship between Dhaval Buch, Blackstone's REITS

A decade ago, Sebi approved a long-pending proposal to introduce REITs in India, creating a new investment avenue for institutional investors, wealthy individuals, and eventually ordinary investors

Dhaval Buch
Premium
He is not involved in any investment-related activities, the source said
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 3:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
There is no relationship between the real estate investment trust (REIT) floated by the US-based private equity major Blackstone and its senior advisor Dhaval Buch, husband of Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, according to a senior source in Blackstone. The source was responding to Hindenburg's allegations that Dhaval Buch had not previously worked for a fund, in real estate, or capital markets, citing his LinkedIn profile.

The source stated that Dhaval Buch has been a senior advisor to Blackstone Private Equity since 2019, and his appointment has been public knowledge since then. He has never been involved with real estate, REIT, capital markets, or interfacing with any regulator on any topic while at Blackstone, the source added, noting that his appointment predates Madhabi Puri Buch's appointment as Sebi chairperson on March 2, 2022.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Dhaval Buch previously retired as Chief Procurement Officer for Unilever. As a senior advisor to Blackstone Private Equity, he exclusively advises private equity companies across Asia on procurement and supply chain-related topics, which are his areas of expertise. He is not involved in any investment-related activities, the source said.

A decade ago, Sebi approved a long-pending proposal to introduce REITs in India, creating a new investment avenue for institutional investors, wealthy individuals, and eventually ordinary investors.

India currently has three listed office REITs—Embassy REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Brookfield India REIT—and one listed retail REIT, Nexus Select Trust.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: AAP to hold meeting to plan for Delhi polls, Manish Sisodia to lead discussions

Who is Dhaval Buch? Sebi chief's husband named in Hindenburg report

SC should take note of allegations against Sebi chief by Hindenburg: AAP

Sebi vs Hindenburg: The fight has moved away from Adani, the initial target

'A red herring': Adani Group scraps Hindenburg's fresh allegations

Topics :SEBIHindenburg ReportBlackstoneREITs

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story