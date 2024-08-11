Sebi vs Hindenburg: No relationship between Dhaval Buch, Blackstone's REITS

There is no relationship between the real estate investment trust (REIT) floated by the US-based private equity major Blackstone and its senior advisor Dhaval Buch, husband of Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, according to a senior source in Blackstone. The source was responding to Hindenburg's allegations that Dhaval Buch had not previously worked for a fund, in real estate, or capital markets, citing his LinkedIn profile.

The source stated that Dhaval Buch has been a senior advisor to Blackstone Private Equity since 2019, and his appointment has been public knowledge since then. He has never been involved with real estate, REIT, capital markets, or interfacing with any regulator on any topic while at Blackstone, the source added, noting that his appointment predates Madhabi Puri Buch's appointment as Sebi chairperson on March 2, 2022.

