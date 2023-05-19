Home / Companies / News / Sensex, Bankex derivative contracts witness record Rs 528 crore turnover

BSE on Friday said that its newly relaunched Sensex and Bankex derivatives contracts witnessed a record turnover of Rs 528 crore on their first weekly expiry on the exchange

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BSE on Friday said that its newly relaunched Sensex and Bankex derivatives contracts witnessed a record turnover of Rs 528 crore on their first weekly expiry on the exchange.

The turnover for futures was Rs 35 crore and options saw a turnover of Rs 493 crore, the exchange said in a release.

The recently relaunched S&P BSE Sensex and S&P BSE Bankex derivatives contracts clocked a turnover of Rs 528 crore on their first weekly expiry on BSE, it added.

Since its launch, BSE has seen a steady increase in turnover and open interest in these contracts, which has unique expiry of Friday. These contracts witnessed wider participation with more than 125 members across India, as per the release.

On Monday, BSE relaunched Sensex and Bankex derivative contracts in its bid to boost derivative trading at the country's premier bourse.

The relaunch of derivative contracts comes with a reduced lot size of futures and options and a new expiry cycle of Friday against Thursday earlier.

Derivatives are considered to be high-risk-reward financial instruments aimed at hedging risk in the equity market.

BSE launched Sensex-30 derivatives (options and futures) for the first time in 2000. The Sensex-30 derivatives are made up of 30 of the largest and most actively traded companies on the bourse.

First Published: May 19 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

