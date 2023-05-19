NTPC logs 6% profit growth in FY23 at Rs 17,197 cr; income rises 34.45%



The total income of NTPC for FY23 was Rs 167,724 crore as against previous year’s income of Rs 124,750 crore. During Q4, NTPC’s net profit slipped to Rs 5,672 crore. It was Rs 4,476 crore during Q3FY23. India’s largest power generating company NTPC Limited registered a 5.62 per cent increase in its profits to Rs 17,197 crore during the 2022-23 financial year. During the same period, the company’s total income saw a rise of 34.45 per cent during FY23.



Rise in demand due to post-Covid rebound, coupled with economic growth, pushed the demand for power. During the fourth quarter of FY23, power demand touched a record high of 200 Gw. NTPC run coal-based power units achieved a ‘Plant Load Factor’ (PLF), or operating ratio of 75.9 per cent, as against the national average of 64.21 per cent during FY23.



Domestic coal procurement saw a minimal rise of 4.6 per cent and total coal requirement increased by 10 per cent for the company. Enhanced cost of coal impacted the power tariff charged by NTPC from its customers. Average tariff charged by NTPC increased by 21 per cent during FY23 over year before. Mandated to import coal for meeting the rising demand and tackling domestic coal supply shortfall, the Ministry of Power mandated power generators, including NTPC, to import coal up to 6 per cent of their total requirement. NTPC’s imported coal procurement rose to 14.5 million tonnes in FY23 as against 2 million tonnes during FY22.

The company informed exchanges that the board of directors of NTPC has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY23, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the annual general meeting.