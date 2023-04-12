Home / Companies / News / Serum re-starts Covishield production, seeks to despatch 6 mn Covovax doses

Serum re-starts Covishield production, seeks to despatch 6 mn Covovax doses

Initiates talks with private hospitals for dispatching existing Covovax stock; Conducts in-vitro studies on human blood samples for neutralising antibody titres against XBB in India

Sohini Das Mumbai
Premium
Serum re-starts Covishield production, seeks to despatch 6 mn Covovax doses

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Topics :Coronavirus VaccineSerum Institute of IndiaVaccine

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

Also Read

2 years of Covid vaccination drive: More room for others in vaccine mix

Covid-19: Serum's Covovax gets the nod as a mix-and-match booster shot

Covishield production stopped in Dec 2021, says Serum Institute's CEO

Covid-19: Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine gets govt nod as booster shot

Bharat Biotech gets nasal vaccine nod for use as mix-match booster

Roller-coaster ride: How Apple's India strategy finally bore fruit

Adani's utility to supply 60% green power to Mumbai by 2027

Govt to meet e-pharmacy firms soon to address regulations concerns

TCS Q4 net up 15% to Rs 11,392 cr; meets estimates but revenue disappoints

Nuvama Wealth aims to list by August, sets ambitious biz growth targets

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story