Servotech Power, BPCL to set up 1,800 EV charging stations pan India

Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL) on Tuesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 120 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to install 1,800 fast EV charging stations across various locations in India.

The project involves two charger variants, 60 kW and 120 kW, Servotech said, adding that it aims to complete this project by the end of this year.

In a statement the company said it has bagged an order of 1,800 DC fast EV charging stations from BPCL and the order value is Rs 120 crore.

"Our partnership focuses on establishing a dynamic EV charging network that makes EV charging accessible for EV owners nationwide.

"Through cutting-edge DC Fast EV chargers, we aim to play a pivotal role in realizing India's ambitious goals in the E-Mobility sector, bringing the nation closer to becoming an EV-powered nation," Sarika Bhatia, Director of Servotech Power Systems said.

Servotech Power Systems develops tech-enabled EV charging solutions.