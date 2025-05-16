Home / Companies / News / Shapoorji Pallonji group inks record $3.4 billion private credit deal

Shapoorji Pallonji group inks record $3.4 billion private credit deal

The three-year, zero-coupon rupee bond has an annual yield of 19.75 per cent. Proceeds will primarily be used to refinance existing debt

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Real estate and construction conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji group signed a $3.4 billion private credit deal, a person familiar with the matter said, marking the biggest of its kind in the country.
 
The three-year, zero-coupon rupee bond has an annual yield of 19.75 per cent. Proceeds will primarily be used to refinance existing debt.  
 
The company inked the deal with the trustee, according to the person. The money is likely to flow from lenders in the coming days, the person added.
 
The financing is a landmark in India’s growing private credit industry, which is getting a boost as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s infrastructure push increases funding demands for everything from solar power to roads.  
 
That’s fuelled a burst of competition among foreign and local investors. KKR & Co, Oaktree Capital Management and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are among the foreign firms expanding in the market. 
 
Local players are launching araft of funds, with Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd planning a $2 billion fund. Shapoorji has evolved into a family-run construction behemoth, building skyscrapers, landmarks and complex infrastructure. 

Also Read

Premium

Affordable housing cap needs rethink, says Credai's Shekhar Patel

Premium

Realty check: Trophy homes lure India's ultrarich at home and abroad

Premium

Signature Global may launch NCR projects worth ₹17,000 crore in FY26

Vietnam approves Trump Organisation's $1.5 bn golf and real estate project

Rs 8.3 cr for 4bhk: Is Dualis Gurugram the next big luxury real estate bet?

 
Its portfolio includes the country’s central bank and the Al Alam palace for the Sultan of Oman.
 
About a dozen large investors, including Ares Management Corp, Cerberus Capital Management LP, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and Farallon Capital Management were participating in the Shapoorji deal, people familiar with the matter had previously said. Deutsche Bank is also investing, and acting as the sole arranger and the trustee.
 
A representative for the company didn’t respond to requests for comment outside of normal business hours. The deal comes at a busy time for Indian debt markets.  
 
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries has obtained a $2.98 billion-equivalent loan, according to people familiar with the matter, the largest such deal for an Indian borrower in more than a year.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jindal family sells stake worth ₹1.2K crore to fund AkzoNobel India buy

Premium

Adani Ports, JSW Infra make logistics anchor for cargo growth plans

NBCC raises ₹1,468 crore via e-auction of 446 flats in Noida project

Vodafone Idea warns of insolvency risk beyond FY26 without govt support

Premium

Google Workspace added mn users in 2024; total over 11 mn: Senior executive

Topics :Real Estate ConstructionShapoorji PallonjiKKR

First Published: May 16 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story