Shriram Finance Q3 results: Net profit up 73% at Rs 3,248.64 crore

Shriram Finance, the largest retail non-banking financial company in India, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,248.64 crore during the third quarter of the current financial year, up 73 per cent from Rs 1,873.59 crore during the same period in 2023-24.

Also Read: IndiGo Q3 results: Net profit drops 18.6% The non-banking financial company's (NBFC) total income during the period under review increased by 20 per cent to Rs 10,705.47 crore, compared to Rs 8,927.3 crore during the same quarter in 2023-24. The profit after tax includes a one-time gain of Rs 1,554 crore from the sale of Shriram Housing Finance, now renamed Truhome Finance.

By December 31 last year, the company's total assets under management increased by 19 per cent to Rs 2,54,469.69 crore, compared to Rs 2,14,233.47 crore as of December 2023 and Rs 2,43,042.55 crore as of September 2024.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio for the quarter reduced to 5.38 per cent, compared to 5.66 per cent in Q3 last year, and 5.32 per cent in Q2FY25. Its net NPA stood at 2.68 per cent, compared to 2.64 per cent in the July to September quarter and 2.72 per cent during the October to December period of FY24. However, the company's asset quality worsened in various segments, including commercial vehicles, construction equipment, gold loans, and personal loans.

The board declared an interim dividend of 125 per cent (Rs 2.50 per share). The record date for the entitlement has been fixed as January 31, 2025.

Shriram Finance Limited is the flagship company of the Shriram Group, which has a significant presence in consumer finance, life insurance, general insurance, stockbroking, and distribution businesses.