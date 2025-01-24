Tata Sierra Petrol makes its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo

The Tata Motors pavilion at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was one of the most crowded, with the new Tata Sierra ICE prototype drawing the most attention.

Last year, the homegrown carmaker showcased the electric vehicle (EV) iteration of the Sierra at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, while this year saw the petrol-powered Tata Sierra taking centre stage. The Sierra showcased at the auto show was a near-production model. While the car's exterior was revealed, the cabin remained under wraps.

Tata Sierra ICE design

The new Sierra retains the iconic boxy silhouette and alpine window treatment, thanks to the gloss black accents on the rear doors and C-pillars, reminiscent of the original Sierra.

There are some significant design updates compared to the 2024 concept, particularly at the front. The EV's sleek, closed-off body-coloured grille has been replaced with a striking blacked-out panel, which houses a full-width LED DRL at the top and ‘SIERRA’ lettering. Below, the blacked-out section features a grille opening flanked by sleek LED headlamps.

The bumper includes vertically oriented rectangular fog lamps and a large central air dam.

From what we could see inside, the Sierra will be well-equipped with creature comforts such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, auto climate control, a large single-piece glass housing the centre touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, a co-driver screen, an auto-dimming IRVM, a premium audio system, and Level 2 ADAS features.

Tata Sierra ICE features

On the powertrain front, Tata confirmed that the Sierra will feature next-generation engines and will be available in both all-electric and internal combustion variants.

Tata Sierra ICE engine and power

The new Tata Sierra will be powered by an all-new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine, with a diesel engine option likely sourced from Fiat – the 2.0-litre oil burner offered in the Harrier and Safari.

While the Tata Sierra EV will come with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup, the ICE version will feature a front-wheel-drive (FWD) system.