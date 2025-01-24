Pure EV plans Rs 400 cr unit, in talks with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, others

Electric two-wheeler maker Pure EV on Friday said it was planning to set up a Rs 400 crore manufacturing unit to increase its capacity by another 350,000 units in two phases.

The company was in talks with governments of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to establish the new electric two-wheeler factory.

Currently, Pure EV has a manufacturing capacity of around 50,000 units. It sold around 12,800 vehicles in calendar year 2024, and is expecting to sell 25,000 units this year.

“This is further expected to cross 50,000 in 2026,” said Nishanth Dongari, founder and managing director of Pure EV. Out of Rs 400 crore investment, around 70 per cent will come through equity fund raise and remaining through debt.

The company is betting big on export markets like West Asia and Africa, and has exported around 2,000 units in 2024. By 2028, it is targeting exports to be around 20 per cent of its total volume. Dongari said it has also lined up plans to expand its dealership network from 75 now to around 320 by 2027, and 800 by 2029.

It announced a significant upgrade to its X Platform, the X Platform 3.0. This new platform powered by advanced AI technology, marks a significant step forward in enhancing the user experience, delivering advanced features aimed at improving vehicle performance, connectivity, and overall rider convenience.

One of the standout features of the X Platform 3.0 is the introduction of Thrill Mode, which boosts torque and overall performance by 25 per cent, offering users a more exhilarating riding experience. This feature is designed for those who seek a dynamic and powerful drive, setting new benchmarks in electric vehicle performance.

Commenting on the launch, Dongari said, “With the introduction of X Platform 3.0, we are stepping into the next phase of the electric mobility revolution by seamlessly integrating advanced AI technologies. This platform is unique to PURE EV and represents our ambition to take Indian innovation to a global stage. We envision our vehicles not just as modes of transport but as intelligent, connected devices that redefine the very concept of mobility, providing an exceptional driving experience for our customers.”

Further, the platform also integrates advanced Predictive AI, a system that learns from rider behaviour and adapts to varying riding conditions. With a focus on reliability, this feature operates on the principle of “Prevention is Better than Cure,” ensuring 100 per cent vehicle uptime by identifying and addressing potential issues before they arise. Coupled with Cloud AI, the platform provides over-the-air updates and upgrades, keeping the vehicle’s software up-to-date and optimised for performance.

Another highlight of the X Platform 3.0 is its Next-Generation TFT Dashboard, which connects seamlessly with iOS and Android devices. This modern dashboard offers a range of smart features, including real-time navigation maps, battery health updates, range estimates, and more, ensuring riders have all essential information at their fingertips.

Designed to enhance user convenience, the platform provides real-time updates on key vehicle metrics such as battery health and range, empowering riders with data for a hassle-free experience.

Building on the success of its predecessor platform, this advancement will also incorporate features like New Gen Smart AI Based Vehicle Control Unit, regenerative braking, coasting regen, enhanced electric braking system, swift throttle response and highly efficient powertrain, which is set to redefine the customer experience in electric two-wheeler industry.

Initially, the X Platform 3.0 will be available in PURE EV’s premium models, the ePluto 7G Max and eTryst X, with plans to roll out across all other models by the end of CY 2025. The introduction of the X Platform 3.0 aligns with Pure EV’s vision to lead the way in sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions, making electric vehicles an integral part of everyday life.