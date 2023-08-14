Home / Companies / News / Shriram Properties Q1 profit rises 59% to Rs 16.62 cr on better income

Shriram Properties Q1 profit rises 59% to Rs 16.62 cr on better income

Its net profit stood at Rs 10.47 crore in the year-ago period. The total income rose to Rs 157.17 crore during the April-June period of 2023-24 from Rs 145.11 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Shriram Properties on Monday reported a 59 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16.62 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 10.47 crore in the year-ago period. The total income rose to Rs 157.17 crore during the April-June period of 2023-24 from Rs 145.11 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its sales volumes increased 17 per cent year-on-year to 0.78 million square feet during the first quarter of this fiscal. Sales bookings in value terms rose 47 per cent annually to Rs 459 crore, driven by strong sustenance sales in ongoing projects and two successful launches during April-June.

M Murali, CMD, Shriram Properties said: We are encouraged by the continuing strong operating and financial performance...Looking ahead, with our launches, we remain positive in our commitment to, delivering homes and contributing meaningfully to the growth of the company".

The company's gross debt was 12 per cent lower at Rs 488 crores, while its net debt stood at Rs 403 crore at the end of June 2023.

Shriram Properties' board also approved the appointment of Ashish P Deora as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company. Deora is the founder and CEO of Aurum PropTech Ltd.

Shriram Properties Ltd has delivered 39 projects with a saleable area of 21.9 million square feet, mostly in Bengaluru and Chennai. It has a strong development pipeline comprising 49 projects comprising 51.6 million square feet as of June 30, 2023.

Also Read

Aurum PropTech to fully acquire home rental platform NestAway for Rs 90 cr

HDFC Capital to hike stake in proptech startup Reloy by up to 2.4%

Ashiana Housing's sales bookings jump 2-fold to 1,313 crore in FY23

Shriram Properties eyes 25% growth in housing sales in FY'24, says CMD

Shriram Finance looking to sell 15% stake in housing finance arm: Report

Boeing front-runner to secure order for widebody jet from IndiGo: Report

Finolex Cables net profit rises 39% to Rs 132.2 cr in Q1, revenue up 19%

Wockhardt loss widens to Rs 136 cr in Q1 due to higher expenses

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 53.86 cr

Hi-Tech Pipes Q1 net profit grows around 80% to Rs 8 cr, revenue up 24%

Topics :Shriram PropertiesQ1 resultsReal Estate Realty

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story