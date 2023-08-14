Home / Companies / News / AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 53.86 cr

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 53.86 cr

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd on Monday reported over two-fold rise in profit after tax at Rs 53.86 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 20.15 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 295.46 crore, as against Rs 232.33 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 232.17 crore, as against Rs 209.14 crore, the company said.

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

