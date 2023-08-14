Home / Companies / News / Wockhardt loss widens to Rs 136 cr in Q1 due to higher expenses

Wockhardt loss widens to Rs 136 cr in Q1 due to higher expenses

The company had posted a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 75 crore in the year-ago period, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt Ltd on Monday said its consolidated loss after tax widened to Rs 136 crore in the June quarter due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 75 crore in the year-ago period, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 644 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 595 crore a year ago, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 762 crore as against Rs 748 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said.

Also Read

Wockhardt plans to roll out two vaccines from UK plant in a year

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic diabetes drug

UK investment minister begins India visit with focus on tech ties

UK minister Dominic Johnson begins India visit with focus on tech ties

Sun Pharma recalls over 24K pre-filled syringes of generic medication in US

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 53.86 cr

Hi-Tech Pipes Q1 net profit grows around 80% to Rs 8 cr, revenue up 24%

MakeMyTrip, Ministry of tourism unveil 600+ travel destinations in India

Morgan Stanley backed RE firm Continuum to refinance $400 mn bonds

SK Hynix denies negotiation, collaboration with SRAM & MRAM for chip plant

Topics :WockhardtQ1 resultsexpenseshospitals

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story