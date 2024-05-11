Home / Companies / News / SIAEC to develop Air India's base maintenance facilities in Bengaluru

SIAEC to develop Air India's base maintenance facilities in Bengaluru

Air India will work closely with SIA Engineering Company Limited (SIAEC) on the planning, construction, development and operationalisation of its base maintenance facilities here, they said

Air India
Air India
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Air India on Saturday announced it has appointed SIA Engineering Company Limited as its strategic partner for the development of its base maintenance facilities here.

As part of the partnership, Air India will work closely with SIA Engineering Company Limited (SIAEC) on the planning, construction, development and operationalisation of its base maintenance facilities here, they said.

In a statement, Air India said, "Projected to be ready in 2026, the facilities will comprise both wide-body and narrow-body hangars, including associated repair shops, to support the growing Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) needs of the aircraft fleet in Air India Group."

"The collaboration with SIA Engineering Company will not only help Air India become more self-reliant for the maintenance of its own fleet but it also reiterates our commitment to strengthen India's aviation infrastructure by boosting the growth of the country's MRO industry," Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India, said.

Air India had earlier announced setting up a state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (operated by Bangalore International Airport Ltd) starting with airframe maintenance through the development of wide-body and narrow-body aircraft hangars for all checks.

First Published: May 11 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

